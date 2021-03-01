Bank of America Directs Over $22 Million in Grants to National and Local Nonprofits Supporting People and Communities of Color

“Workforce development, job creation and access to health and housing services are some of the most pressing needs facing Black, Hispanic-Latino and Native American individuals,” said Ebony Thomas, Bank of America’s Racial Equality and Economic Opportunity Executive. “By providing this support alongside our national and local partners, we are further addressing many of the challenges facing under-resourced and underserved communities across the U.S.”

Bank of America announced today that it has directed more than $22 million in philanthropic funding to support education, jobs, entrepreneurship, health and housing and for people and communities of color as the company continues to deliver on its $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity. These grants build on the $250 million in philanthropic funding the company allocates annually to nonprofit partners that address critical needs in the communities they serve.

Bank of America

