PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced the appointment of Doug Jones as President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer. Mr. Jones had previously served as the Company’s Senior Managing Director and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer, as well as President of PennyMac Loan Services, the Company’s mortgage banking subsidiary. In his new role, Mr. Jones continues to be responsible for all activities relating to the Company’s loan production and loan servicing businesses.

“I am pleased to announce this promotion for Doug, which reflects the Company’s continued focus on succession planning,” said PFSI Chairman and CEO David A. Spector. “Doug is an extremely focused and committed leader who is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and capable mortgage executives in our industry. Doug and I will continue to work with Andy Chang, Vandy Fartaj and our deep senior management team to build on PennyMac’s industry leadership and achieve further success and growth in the years to come.”