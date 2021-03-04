BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) executive Melise Panetta has been appointed to the role of President of the expanding company.

Ms. Panetta is a highly experienced sales, marketing and commercial leader within the CPG sector, having held senior and executive roles at global companies such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS), PepsiCo (Nasdaq:PEP), and S.C. Johnson. Ms. Panetta’s broad experience in both the CPG and cannabis sectors position her well to lead BevCanna in its evolution into a fully diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company.

“Melise joined the team in the fall to build our international commercial strategy, and is now the perfect choice to lead our transformation into a globally-focused diversified beverage and natural products company,” said Marcello Leone, Founder and CEO of BevCanna. “We’ve already capitalized on her significant expertise to accelerate our strategic planning for the newly amalgamated company, and we’ll continue to leverage this leadership as she takes on the President role.”

“I’ve been thrilled to work with BevCanna in this period of intense growth and look forward to taking on this leadership role as we focus on both domestic and global expansion,” said Ms. Panetta. “With the recent acquisition of Naturo Group, the continued expansion of our Pure Therapy platform, and the recently announced approval of our Health Canada Standard Processing License, BevCanna is well-positioned to build a leading position in the rapidly growing cannabis and wellness sectors.

“We have a number of well-defined growth initiatives underway,” continued Ms. Panetta. “In the cannabis sector, our focus is on the launch of the market-leading Keef Brands as well as developing a robust roster of white-label clients at our newly licensed facility. In the wellness sector we’re continuing to expand Naturo Group's CPG white-label clientele, driving growth of the TRACE brand both domestically and internationally, as well as continuing to expand our popular Pure Therapy platform. This is a truly transformative time for BevCanna.”