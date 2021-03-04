 

BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 09:00  |  260   |   |   

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) executive Melise Panetta has been appointed to the role of President of the expanding company.

Ms. Panetta is a highly experienced sales, marketing and commercial leader within the CPG sector, having held senior and executive roles at global companies such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS), PepsiCo (Nasdaq:PEP), and S.C. Johnson. Ms. Panetta’s broad experience in both the CPG and cannabis sectors position her well to lead BevCanna in its evolution into a fully diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company.

“Melise joined the team in the fall to build our international commercial strategy, and is now the perfect choice to lead our transformation into a globally-focused diversified beverage and natural products company,” said Marcello Leone, Founder and CEO of BevCanna. “We’ve already capitalized on her significant expertise to accelerate our strategic planning for the newly amalgamated company, and we’ll continue to leverage this leadership as she takes on the President role.”

“I’ve been thrilled to work with BevCanna in this period of intense growth and look forward to taking on this leadership role as we focus on both domestic and global expansion,” said Ms. Panetta. “With the recent acquisition of Naturo Group, the continued expansion of our Pure Therapy platform, and the recently announced approval of our Health Canada Standard Processing License, BevCanna is well-positioned to build a leading position in the rapidly growing cannabis and wellness sectors.

“We have a number of well-defined growth initiatives underway,” continued Ms. Panetta. “In the cannabis sector, our focus is on the launch of the market-leading Keef Brands as well as developing a robust roster of white-label clients at our newly licensed facility. In the wellness sector we’re continuing to expand Naturo Group's CPG white-label clientele, driving growth of the TRACE brand both domestically and internationally, as well as continuing to expand our popular Pure Therapy platform. This is a truly transformative time for BevCanna.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) executive Melise Panetta …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
04.03.21
BevCanna beruft ehemaliges PepsiCo-Führungsmitglied als President
02.03.21
BevCanna stellt Prognose für strategische Entwicklung von globalem Gesundheits- und Wellnessunternehmen bereit
24.02.21
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
22.02.21
Gamechanger II am Montag: Meilensteinmeldung! Bereit zum Abflug? Bahnbrechender Wasserdeal…
22.02.21
BevCanna schließt bahnbrechende Übernahme von Naturo Group ab
22.02.21
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
16.02.21
Eilmeldung – Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
16.02.21
BevCanna meldet Erhalt von Standard-Verarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
16.02.21
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
4.871
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?