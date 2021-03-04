 

DGAP-News Logwin AG: Logwin concluds FY 2020 with good results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.03.2021, 12:39  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Logwin AG: Logwin concluds FY 2020 with good results (news with additional features)

04.03.2021 / 12:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In the 2020 financial year, the Logwin Group achieved a pleasingly stable sales and earnings performance despite the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Logwin Group reported almost unchanged total sales of EUR 1,123.3m in 2020 (2019: EUR 1,130.3m). At EUR 47.8m, operating result (EBITA) remained constant compared with the previous year's figure (2019: EUR 47.6m) as was the net result for the period of EUR 34.7m (2019: EUR 35.4m). The Logwin Group's equity ratio increased to 39.1 percent (2019: 35.5 percent).

The extensive measures taken to protect the 4,200 Logwin employees from the risk of a Covid 19 infection have been the predominant objective during the year 2020. At the same time, the customers' supply chains had to be secured and the key projects for the continued development of the IT capabilities were further driven forward.

The Air + Ocean business unit significantly increased its operating profit compared to the previous year, while the measures to combat the Covid 19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Solutions business segment. In the Air + Ocean business segment, sales increased to EUR 789.7m (2019: EUR 753.5m) due to a rise in freight rates as volumes were slightly below the previous year. In the Solutions business segment, the decline in sales to EUR 333.9m (2019: EUR 376.8m) was mainly due to the significant pandemic-related drop in sales in the German transport network. However, in the international transport business, sales increased slightly due to higher freight rates and volumes.

At EUR 18.6m, the free cash flow exceeded the previous year's figure of EUR 17.9m. The Logwin Group recorded a cash inflow from operating activities of EUR 67.7m (2019: EUR 65.4m). At EUR -17.7m, the investing cash flow was down on the previous year's figure of EUR -16.8m due to continued substantial investments into new Transport Management Systems. The Logwin Group's net liquidity has increased to a pleasing EUR 77.5m as of December 31, 2020 (2019: EUR 72.9m).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Logwin AG: Logwin concluds FY 2020 with good results DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report Logwin AG: Logwin concluds FY 2020 with good results (news with additional features) 04.03.2021 / 12:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler closes 2020 with strong fourth quarter
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: COVID-19-Antigen-Schnelltests im Portfolio der NanoRepro AG durch ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Logwin schließt 2020 mit einem guten Ergebnis ab (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Logwin schließt 2020 mit einem guten Ergebnis ab

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
4.286
Logwin - zukünftig mit logarithmischen Kursgewinnen...