Anfield Engages BRS Engineering to Advance Newsboy Gold Project

Corey Dias, Anfield’s CEO, commented: "Newsboy is an unheralded gem with a historical gold-silver resource and the potential for step-change resource expansion. Engaging BRS to update resource estimates and to delineate an efficient and effective drill program for all sections of the property will take Anfield to the next level of project advancement.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Anfield has engaged BRS Engineering (“BRS”) to facilitate the advancement of the Company’s recently-acquired Newsboy Gold and Silver Project (“ Newsboy ”), located in Maricopa County, Arizona. BRS will review the large number of drill holes, drill-ready targets and metallurgical data acquired by Anfield, to update the current resource estimate and to create a more detailed and comprehensive plan for further step-out and in-fill drilling.

This program also serves Anfield’s strategy of selectively seeking out, acquiring and developing advanced US-based assets in commodities, in addition to uranium, to diversify its portfolio, while continuing to operate in attractive, low-risk U.S. jurisdictions.”

The Newsboy Gold Project

The Newsboy Gold Project, located 45 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona and 10 miles southeast of Wickenberg in Maricopa County, consists of 2,243 acres of land which is comprised of 35 Federal Lode Claims and 4 State leases.

Between 1987 and 1989, Westmont Mining Company conducted reconnaissance geological mapping, rock chip geochemistry and 102 holes (totaling 7,184 metres) of reverse-core drilling at Newsboy. In 1990, Pima Mining NL drilled 12 diamond core holes (512 metres), 40 reverse core holes (2,000 metres), and completed metallurgical test work, resource and reserve estimates and mine-planning studies.

In 2009, Aurum National Holdings, Ltd. Commissioned North American Environmental Group (NAEG) to produce a report on the Newsboy property which was titled “Technical Report of the Newsboy Gold Property, Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, by Clive R. G. Bailey, dated September 1, 2009.” Anfield considers this a historic report and does not warrant that it meets current NI 43-101 guidance.

Using available data and a cut off grade of 0.02opt Au, NAEG estimated a total in-situ resource of 5.3Mt in the following categories: