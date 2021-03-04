 

Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:36  |  77   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 19, 2021. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Short
Basispreis 90,86€
Hebel 13,30
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 79,00€
Hebel 11,06
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available for sale in 64 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share Regulatory News: The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2021. The ex-dividend …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates, Reveals New International Survey from Philip Morris International
21.02.21
3 unfassbar günstige Dividendenaktien
10.02.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day
09.02.21
Philip Morris International Appoints Business Innovator Bonin Bough to Its Board of Directors
04.02.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.16 Versus $4.61 in 2019, Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of 7.0% on an Organic Basis; Provides 2021 EPS Forecast
03.02.21
EU-Ziel im Kampf gegen Krebs: Nur noch fünf Prozent Raucher 2040

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
80
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US