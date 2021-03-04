 

“Unprecedented Times,” Meet the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Unveils Big Moves for Businesses.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 18:23  |  97   |   |   

WFO … WFH … WFX. Today, in a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert announced that the company is bringing its Un-carrier mission to enterprise businesses. Sievert and other execs unveiled T-Mobile WFX, three solutions designed to help businesses and their employees meet the remarkable changes they face in tomorrow’s radically-transformed, post-pandemic, work-from-anywhere world.

T-Mobile WFX includes: T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited, wireless plans with unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s network for the same price as Carrier’s shared, pooled rate plans; T-Mobile Home Office Internet, home broadband designed to give remote employees the bandwidth and security needed to get work done; and T-Mobile Collaborate, a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually any device, anywhere.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 112,75€
Hebel 14,68
Ask 0,55
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 128,32€
Hebel 13,88
Ask 0,86
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

T-Mobile WFX is made possible by T-Mobile’s 5G network, the nation’s largest and fastest, and these new services demonstrate 5G’s ability to solve today’s problems and the power of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G to unleash new experiences. 1 in 3 people surveyed don’t see 5G having much of an impact on their personal lives because Carrier marketing focuses on a futuristic fantasyland that few will ever experience and even fewer could access on Carrier networks. T-Mobile is taking a different approach. While preparing for radical 5G innovations, the Un-carrier is squarely focused on putting its 5G network to work solving the very real problems facing consumers and businesses at this very moment.

“The pandemic pushed the fast forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time. And it’s clear that work will never be the same,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office (WFO) world, and it won’t be like today’s work from home (WFH) world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere (WFX) world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on … and come out the other side stronger.”

Now that 9 out of 10 U.S. enterprises are planning for a future where employees will work remotely at least three days a week, the imperative to take advantage of 5G and solve the communications challenges they already face grows more urgent every day. One thing stands in the way — the stranglehold that AT&T and Verizon have on the enterprise.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

“Unprecedented Times,” Meet the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Unveils Big Moves for Businesses. WFO … WFH … WFX. Today, in a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert announced that the company is bringing its Un-carrier mission to enterprise businesses. Sievert and other execs unveiled T-Mobile WFX, three solutions designed to help …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Wie man wie Warren Buffett im Jahr 2021 investiert
02.03.21
T-Mobile Announces Next Big 5G-Powered Move
26.02.21
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/BGH: Prozess um Telekom-Börsengang erneut verhandeln
26.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
26.02.21
BGH: Prozess um Telekom-Börsengang muss erneut verhandelt werden
26.02.21
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Telekom schafft erstmals mehr als 100 Miliarden Euro Umsatz
26.02.21
Deutsche Telekom will Tempo machen beim Glasfaserausbau
25.02.21
Aktien New York: Inflationssorgen belasten vor allem Techwerte schwer
25.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax gibt nach - 14 000 Punkte eine hohe Hürde
25.02.21
Aktien New York: Inflationssorgen drücken Wall Street wieder ins Minus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
143
T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?