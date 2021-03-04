“Unprecedented Times,” Meet the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Unveils Big Moves for Businesses.

T-Mobile WFX includes: T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited, wireless plans with unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s network for the same price as Carrier’s shared, pooled rate plans; T-Mobile Home Office Internet, home broadband designed to give remote employees the bandwidth and security needed to get work done; and T-Mobile Collaborate, a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually any device, anywhere.

WFO … WFH … WFX. Today, in a webcast , T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert announced that the company is bringing its Un-carrier mission to enterprise businesses. Sievert and other execs unveiled T-Mobile WFX, three solutions designed to help businesses and their employees meet the remarkable changes they face in tomorrow’s radically-transformed, post-pandemic, work-from-anywhere world.

T-Mobile WFX is made possible by T-Mobile’s 5G network, the nation’s largest and fastest, and these new services demonstrate 5G’s ability to solve today’s problems and the power of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G to unleash new experiences. 1 in 3 people surveyed don’t see 5G having much of an impact on their personal lives because Carrier marketing focuses on a futuristic fantasyland that few will ever experience and even fewer could access on Carrier networks. T-Mobile is taking a different approach. While preparing for radical 5G innovations, the Un-carrier is squarely focused on putting its 5G network to work solving the very real problems facing consumers and businesses at this very moment.

“The pandemic pushed the fast forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time. And it’s clear that work will never be the same,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office (WFO) world, and it won’t be like today’s work from home (WFH) world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere (WFX) world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on … and come out the other side stronger.”

Now that 9 out of 10 U.S. enterprises are planning for a future where employees will work remotely at least three days a week, the imperative to take advantage of 5G and solve the communications challenges they already face grows more urgent every day. One thing stands in the way — the stranglehold that AT&T and Verizon have on the enterprise.