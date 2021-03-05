Oncolytics Biotech Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ---- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, today announced that it has entered into an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering sales agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC. The ATM allows the Company, at its sole discretion, to issue common shares from treasury, at prevailing market prices, with an aggregate gross sales amount of up to US$80 million. The company has no obligation to sell any shares pursuant to the ATM. The ATM provides Oncolytics the option to efficiently tap into the financial markets as needed to support ongoing business development activities and clinical trials, while bolstering management's ability to negotiate potential business development agreements from a position of financial strength.

In connection with the ATM, Oncolytics has filed a Prospectus Supplement with the Alberta Securities Commission and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which supplements Oncolytics' Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated June 12, 2020, and Oncolytics' shelf registration statement on Form F-10 declared effective on June 15, 2020 by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Sales of the ATM offering will only be conducted in the United States through NASDAQ or another exchange at market prices. No sales will be conducted in Canada or through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A copy of the Prospectus Supplement is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or may be obtained upon request to Oncolytics' Investor Relations Department using the contact information set out below. Before you invest, you should read the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying base shelf prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the ATM offering. Alternatively, a copy of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying base shelf prospectus are available upon request by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by e-mail at prospectus@cgf.com.