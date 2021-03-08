 

Perion Launches Paragone – First Social Actionable Performance Monitoring (APM) System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video and CTV advertising – today announced the launch of Paragone.ai’s Actionable Performance Monitoring (APM). Paragone’s APM adds significant benefits to its already advanced, multi-channel social advertising management platform, which is now deployed with high-profile clients, including The Walt Disney Company and Havas Media.

Paragone’s APM is a SaaS platform, that provides brands and their advertising partner teams holistic view of their social advertising spend across all networks, agencies, and platforms - from one easy-to-use interface.
APM provides Performance marketer real-time “virtuous cycle”. Ability to predict the effectiveness of social spend, recommend tactics to improve performance and activate these changes from one central view.

The technology of Paragone’s platform is more relevant than ever, with the pandemic having dramatically accelerated the explosive growth of ecommerce and direct-to-consumer social advertising. This puts increased pressure on performance marketers to drive engagement, leading to scalable, trackable, and optimizable return on Ad spend. The existing tools required to meet those objectives are fragmented and unsatisfactory.
With Paragone.ai, the fragmented media ecosystem can now benefit from a cross-platform ability to “Capture and Convince” users by linking audience insights to manage campaigns across multiple social networks.

Customer Commentary

“Havas’ ongoing partnership with Paragone has helped us maximize efficiency and improve ad performance for our clients,” says Jorge Irizar, Global COO of Havas Media Group. “Our global network of 500+ brands, is deriving measurable value from Paragone’s technology, which empowers us to drive our clients’ success across all social media channels, reaching unique target audiences to achieve better conversions with the best ROI. In addition, Paragone’s passionate commitment to service is invaluable to our team.”

“Since partnering with Paragone, we have been able to take our social media advertising performance to new heights,” says Tijmen Ter Veen, Digital Marketing Supervisor at The Walt Disney Company. “Paragone allows us to focus on managing the best campaigns through powerful, automated integrations.”

Management Commentary

“The benefits of APM are far-reaching and include optimization, dramatically improved ROI, and massive time-saving,” says Shai Alfandary, general manager of Paragone.ai. “At its simple and most profound level, our technology automates the existential decision whether to ‘run with this, and not that’ by analyzing and automating data across all social platforms.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perion Launches Paragone – First Social Actionable Performance Monitoring (APM) System Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video and CTV advertising – today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Perion’s Strong 2020 Momentum Continues, Increases its Annual Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Due to Expected 31% Year Over Year Revenue Growth in the First Quarter of 2021
18.02.21
Perion to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 8, 2021
16.02.21
Undertone Ingests Differentiated Data From The Fyllo Data Marketplace, Giving Clients Access To A Powerful New Consumer Group
09.02.21
Perion Reports 51% YoY Revenue Growth in 2020, Record Quarter Since Inception

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
1
Perion network adtec service