 

Feasibility Arrangement for shelf-stable powder form of messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate announced by GreenLight Biosciences and TFF Pharmaceuticals

-- Feasibility Arrangement to test GreenLight Bioscience Inc's COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine candidate as a shelf-stable dry powder formulation using TFF Pharmaceuticals' Thin-Film Freezing technology.

-- An easily reconstituted and shelf-stable dry powder formulation of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine could overcome the extreme low temperature cold chain requirements for current RNA vaccines.

-- Eliminating extreme cold from the supply chain simplifies global distribution and opens vaccine availability to the large populations in regions and countries with limited refrigeration infrastructure.

-- Should the study prove successful, the next phase may include non-needle administration of mRNA vaccines, including nasal spray and lung inhalation form.

MEDFORD, Mass. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two biotech companies have partnered for feasibility studies aimed at opening broader global vaccine distribution through production of a shelf-stable powder form of messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine that would be easily reconstituted prior to injection and not require the extreme cold chain of current RNA vaccines.

While messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines have proved among the fastest to develop, produce and adapt to new variants of concern, maintaining stability has required supply chain temperatures for some vaccines as low as -80°C (-112°F).

This requirement for extreme cold increases distribution complexity, cost and also constrains vaccine distribution to regions and countries with limited cold chain infrastructure.

To address this challenge, GreenLight Biosciences Inc, a privately-held RNA vaccine developer and manufacturer, and TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), have entered into a feasibility and material transfer agreement to evaluate a shelf-stable dry powder formulation of GreenLight's COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine candidate.

"We are excited to partner with GreenLight Biosciences on their unique RNA production platform," said Glenn Mattes, President & CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals. "Their messenger RNA production platform represents a breakthrough in efficient production of messenger RNA vaccines, and by combining both of our technologies, this collaboration could be a real game changer for people around the world suffering through this pandemic."

