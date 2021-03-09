 

Herbalife Nutrition Recognized for Scientific Leadership and Contributions to Consumer Safety with 2021 American Herbal Products Association Herbal Industry Leadership Award

Premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) today announced it has received the 2020 American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Herbal Industry Leadership Award. The award recognizes Herbalife Nutrition for its outstanding work in advancing the herbal industry through scientific leadership and establishing standards that contribute to public health and consumer safety.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award and be recognized for the gold standard we’ve established in the industry,” said Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Control at Herbalife Nutrition. “For 40 years, herbs and botanicals have been key ingredients in our products as we recognize the importance of embracing science and technology to develop the best nutritional products on the market while ensuring the trust of our consumers.”

Over the last 11 years, Herbalife Nutrition has invested more than $30 million in laboratories and research centers around the globe, supporting over 200 quality control scientists and staff and 150 research scientists. The Company boasts eight first-class quality control laboratories with full ISO 17025 accreditation and four research and development centers. In addition to employing scientists and experts in Genomics, BI Analytics, NMR research, Sensory, Formulation Development, Science Safety and Botanical Extract Research, the company continues to publish papers on analytical method development to benefit the industry.

For 16 years, the annual AHPA awards have acknowledged significant individuals and organizations that help further AHPA's goal to responsibly advance the herbs and herbal products industry.

As the first to create new test methods through the use of the NMR, MaldiTOF Bacterial ID system and the portable qPCR system, these groundbreaking research projects benefit other nutritional companies and commercial laboratories. The company is also a founding member of the NHP Research Alliance, bringing botanical ingredient identification to the forefront. The company continues to invest in people and equipment and support the industry to have better tools to make better choices and better products.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Company is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, the Company is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About the American Herbal Products Association

Founded in 1982, the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is the national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry. AHPA is comprised of more than 450 member companies, consisting primarily of domestic and foreign companies doing business as growers, processors, manufacturers and marketers of herbs and herbal products as foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and non-prescription drugs, and also including companies that provide expert services to the herbal trade.



