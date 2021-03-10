 

Zymeworks Announces Five Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place virtually from April 10 – 15, 2021.

The poster presentations will be available on Saturday, April 10 at 8:30 am ET on the conference website as well as the Zymeworks website.

Presentation Details

Title: PROTECT, a novel antibody platform for integrating tumor-specific immune modulation and enhancing the therapeutic window of targeted multispecific biologics
Abstract: 924
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Antibody Technologies

Title: Increasing the therapeutic index of IL-12 by engineering for tumor-specific protease activation
Abstract: 1788
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment

Title: Understanding the geometry and valency of bispecific antibodies in the optimization of tumor-dependent activation of 4-1BB
Abstract: 1737
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Title: Super-resolution imaging studies of zanidatamab: providing insights into its bispecific mode of action
Abstract: 1032
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

Title: The bispecific antibody zanidatamab’s (ZW25’s) unique mechanisms of action and durable anti-tumor activity in HER2-expressing cancers
Abstract: 1005
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

