Addex Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Strong c ash and cash equivalents position at Dec 31, 2020 of $20.2M (CHF18.7M)

Balance sheet further strengthened by $11.5M fundraising on January 11, 2021

Three clinical studies in neurology programs expected to start during H1 2021

Clinical stage neurology programs aimed at large underserved market opportunities (Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease LID and Blepharospasm)

Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today reported financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“We ended 2020 in a strong financial position, which was supplemented by our successful $11.5 million fundraising at the beginning of 2021,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “Throughout 2020, we advanced preparations for the start of clinical studies targeting large underserved market opportunities. Clinical studies starting in the first half of 2021 include two internal programs, dipraglurant in Parkinson’s disease LID and blepharospasm. Additionally, our partner, Janssen is expected to start clinical studies with ADX71149 for epilepsy in the second quarter. Our collaboration with Indivior continues to move forward at a rapid pace and expect to deliver compounds for IND enabling studies by the end of this year.”