 

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint Announce Record Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, “Apex”) and AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced AvePoint’s financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to 2020 for AvePoint, closing out a year of record revenue, non-GAAP operating profit and operating cash flow generation. Our core subscription revenue grew 66% year-over-year, reflecting our unique market position as a leader in digital collaboration, at a time when it is a top item on every CIO's to-do list,” said Dr. Tianyi “TJ” Jiang, CEO of AvePoint. “As we look to 2021, we believe the significant growth of collaboration workflow deployments in 2020 will translate into greater need for our collaboration security and governance solutions, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Total Revenue of $151.5 million, up 31% year-over-year
  • Recurring Revenue1 of $114.5 million, up 37% year-over-year
  • Subscription Revenue of $91.0 million, up 66% year-over-year
  • Total ARR2 of $118.7 million as of December 31, 2020, up 29% year-over-year
  • GAAP Operating Loss of $15.4 million; GAAP Operating Margin of (10%)
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $18.3 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 12%3
  • Record operating cash flow of $19.1 million

Fiscal Year 2020 Key Highlights

  • Launched AvePoint Policies and Insights, the first commercially available SaaS solution to provide sensitivity-based security insights and automated policy enforcement to prevent risky oversharing in Microsoft 365
  • Strategic hires including new Head of Global Channel Business, Senior Vice President of Channel Marketing, and Microsoft Go-To-Market Director
  • Significant investment in customer success by tripling the size of the Customer Success team and implementing enhanced customer experience technology
  • Five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award
  • 2020 Channel Asia Innovation award recipient for Smart Technology

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. Our data management solutions help our diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. For more information about AvePoint, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

About Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team. For more information about Apex, visit https://apexacquisitioncorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. In order for AvePoint’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. AvePoint believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of its historical financial performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding AvePoint’s products and markets and expected future performance and market opportunities of AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 discussed below and other documents filed by Apex from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint and Apex assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither AvePoint nor Apex gives any assurance that either AvePoint or Apex, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the business combination discussed herein. This press release also shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between AvePoint and Apex. In connection with the proposed transaction, Apex has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, also includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of Apex, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Apex shareholders. Apex will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Apex are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Apex through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

Apex and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Apex’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Apex’s stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Apex in the registration statement containing the proxy statement/prospectus which has been filed with the SEC.

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Revenue:
Subscription

$

91,023

 

$

54,729

 

Services

 

34,140

 

 

26,662

 

License, maintenance and OEM

 

26,370

 

 

34,708

 

Total revenue

 

151,533

 

 

116,099

 

 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

 

12,980

 

 

9,397

 

Services

 

26,089

 

 

24,727

 

License, maintenance and OEM

 

1,221

 

 

2,275

 

Total cost of revenue

 

40,290

 

 

36,399

 

Gross profit

 

111,243

 

 

79,700

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

76,545

 

 

61,901

 

General and administrative

 

36,872

 

 

24,614

 

Research and development

 

12,204

 

 

11,148

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,059

 

 

1,049

 

Total operating expenses

 

126,680

 

 

98,712

 

Loss from operations

 

(15,437

)

 

(19,012

)

 
Interest income, net

 

41

 

 

56

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(511

)

 

(604

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(15,907

)

 

(19,560

)

Income tax expense

 

1,062

 

 

614

 

Net loss

$

(16,969

)

$

(20,174

)

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

As of December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 
Total assets

$

169,054

 

$

98,078

 

Total liabilities

$

148,867

 

$

102,129

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

213,014

 

 

194,631

 

Total stockholders' deficiency

 

(192,827

)

 

(198,682

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficiency

$

169,054

 

$

98,078

 

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

19,120

$

(2,051

)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

1,368

 

(1,481

)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

35,559

 

(94

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash

 

903

 

(590

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

56,950

 

(4,216

)

 
Cash and Cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year

 

12,162

 

16,378

 

Cash and cash equivalents end of year

$

69,112

$

12,162

 

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
 
 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

 
GAAP Operating loss

$

(15,437

)

$

(19,012

)

Stock-based compensation

 

33,767

 

 

13,893

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

18,330

 

$

(5,119

)

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

 

12.1

%

 

(4.4

%)

1 Recurring revenue includes revenue derived from Recurring Revenue Contracts. Recurring Revenue Contracts means subscription revenue contracts, maintenance contracts, and other contracts of a similar type that are recurring in nature.
2 AvePoint calculates annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) at the end of a particular period as the annualized sum of: (1) contractually obligated Annual Contract Value from subscription and maintenance revenue sources from all customers with a contract duration exceeding three months, and (2) the product of the current month’s monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) multiplied by twelve (to prospectively annualize subscription revenue). MRR includes AvePoint’s channel business and customers that sign contracts for less than one quarter in duration. ARR also includes some recurring professional services revenue, such as recurring technical account management services.
3 Calculated as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by Revenue.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint Announce Record Full Year 2020 Financial Results Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, “Apex”) and AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced AvePoint’s financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. “The fourth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
31
Der langjährige Microsoft Cloudexperte AVEPOINT möchte über den SPAC APXT an die Börse