SAVE THE DATE NOVAGOLD 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after market
close on March 31, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 1, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Video Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events/
|North American callers:
|1-800-319-4610
|International callers:
|1-604-638-5340
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com
