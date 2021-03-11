VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on March 31, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 1, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).



Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.