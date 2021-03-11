 

SAVE THE DATE  NOVAGOLD 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on March 31, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 1, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation. 

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers:  1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com




