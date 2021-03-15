 

Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million euro

Luxembourg, 15 March 2021 - The Board of Directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (the "Company") has resolved today on a share buy-back program. The buy-back program will be implemented by buying back shares on the stock exchange by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The volume of the proposed buy-back program will amount to up to 200 million euros and will be limited to a maximum of 10 million shares in the Company. The program shall start on 16 March 2021 and shall be finalized by 31 December 2021 at latest. The acquired shares in the Company may be used in accordance with the authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2020.

Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
L-1251 Luxemburg
T: +352 28 77 87 86
E: info@grandcity.lu
www.grandcityproperties.com

Press Contact:
Katrin Petersen
Grand City Properties S.A.
T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218
E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu

Disclaimer
This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

