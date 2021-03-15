NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million euro 15-March-2021

Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million euro

Luxembourg, 15 March 2021 - The Board of Directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (the "Company") has resolved today on a share buy-back program. The buy-back program will be implemented by buying back shares on the stock exchange by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The volume of the proposed buy-back program will amount to up to 200 million euros and will be limited to a maximum of 10 million shares in the Company. The program shall start on 16 March 2021 and shall be finalized by 31 December 2021 at latest. The acquired shares in the Company may be used in accordance with the authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2020.

