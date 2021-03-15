 

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 9th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

15.03.2021   

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Ninth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020, as determined by the Company.

This year’s highly anticipated nominees include a mix of Pebby veterans and newcomers. Many hotels and resorts earned several nominations: Argonaut Hotel, Chaminade Resort & Spa and LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club lead the field with four nominations each while Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection and The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland are close behind with three nominations each. The impressive list of critically acclaimed nominees will surely produce one of the most unpredictable Pebby Awards ceremonies ever.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we successfully navigated through a difficult year thanks to our cast and crew,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “A big congratulations to our property teams who have been nominated for a prestigious Pebby Award.”

And the nominees are…

Best PictureFor best overall performance by a hotel in 2020, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adapting to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Hotel Zetta San Francisco
  • LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
  • Skamania Lodge
  • Southernmost Beach Resort
  • The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
  • The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best DirectingFor best overall leadership and comprehensive expense management in 2020.

  • Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
  • Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
  • Hotel Vintage Portland
  • Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
  • Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
  • The Management Team for Hotel Spero and The Marker San Francisco
  • W Boston

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and/or neighborhood and help raise awareness for social justice and equity.

  • Argonaut Hotel
  • Chaminade Resort & Spa
  • Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
  • Hotel Zena Washington DC
  • The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
  • Viceroy Washington DC

Best Live Action Short FilmFor best “skeleton crew” management, honoring the temporarily suspended hotel with the most dedicated management team.

