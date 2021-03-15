Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million

Today Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper Group”) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its title business, which operates under the brand name Title365, to Blend Labs, Inc. for $500 million, consisting of $450 million in cash and a retained interest of 9.9%, subject to certain adjustments. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approval. As part of the transaction, Title365 will retain all cash generated between today and closing for the benefit of the acquirer and as such is not expected to contribute to Mr. Cooper Group's earnings in the second quarter. Mr. Cooper Group expects to record an after-tax gain of approximately $350 million and receive cash proceeds net of transaction costs and cash taxes of approximately $400 million upon closing.

“The Title365 team has produced outstanding results, which contributed to Mr. Cooper Group’s strong profitability and operating momentum over the last year,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “This decision follows a comprehensive strategic review in which we determined that Title365 would gain greater investor credit as part of a company like Blend, where it will have a significant strategic impact. This decision allows Mr. Cooper Group to focus on the growth and profitability potential within our core business of servicing and originations.”