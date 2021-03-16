Arbutus Receives Regulatory Approval to Initiate a Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial with AB-836, an Oral Capsid Inhibitor for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

“We are pleased that we have received regulatory approval to proceed with our Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for AB-836, and we expect to begin dosing shortly. Initiation of this trial is an important step towards potential future proprietary combinations with AB-729 and other mechanisms,” said William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus.

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that it has received regulatory approval to initiate a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-836, its proprietary oral capsid inhibitor for the treatment of HBV infection.

Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer of Arbutus, added, “Based on pre-clinical studies with AB-836, which is derived from a novel chemical series in this class, we believe it has the potential for improved clinical efficacy and safety as well as a favorable resistance profile relative to earlier generation capsid inhibitors. In addition, we believe that the strong potency of AB-836 as shown in in vitro testing should allow active engagement of the second mechanism of inhibiting cccDNA replenishment at clinically relevant doses.”

About AB-836

AB-836 is an oral capsid inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection. It is from a novel chemical series that is differentiated from competitor compounds and has the potential for increased efficacy and an enhanced resistance profile. AB-836 binds to a novel site within the core protein dimer-dimer interface and has shown in in vitro testing to be active against nucleotide analog resistant variants and also has the potential to address certain known capsid resistant variants. AB-836 has been shown in in vitro studies to be active against nucleoside resistant variants and therapeutically relevant activity against key core protein resistant variants I105T and T33N. AB-836 is anticipated to be combinable with other drugs having different mechanisms of action for treating HBV, including AB-729, and is also anticipated to be dosed once daily.