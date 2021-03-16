ResMed Announces Participation in KeyBanc’s Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer and Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 21, 2021.