 

ResMed Announces Participation in KeyBanc’s Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer and Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 21, 2021.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.



