 

CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021.

“CrowdStrike delivered a record fourth quarter and an exceptional finish to a strong fiscal year, achieving over $1 billion in ending ARR. The strong fourth quarter performance included record net new ARR of $143 million, 70% net new subscription customer growth year-over-year, and 77% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. Our go-to-market engine has gained incredible momentum with both marquee enterprises and small businesses alike as we expand our partner ecosystem and leverage our frictionless sales motion and leading technology to deliver immediate value to our customers. Combined with strong secular tailwinds, including digital transformation and an unprecedented threat environment, and our expanding technology portfolio, which now includes leading index-free data ingestion capabilities, we believe we are in an ideal position to further extend our leadership in the Security Cloud category we pioneered,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Commenting on the company's financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “Throughout the fiscal year our record topline performance and strong execution resulted in significant gains in operating leverage and profitability on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We are exiting the year with record subscription gross margin at the high end of our target model and record operating and free cash flow. With a continued focus on unit economics, we plan to aggressively invest for the long-term success of the company and further strengthen our position as the security cloud provider of choice.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $264.9 million, a 74% increase, compared to $152.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $244.7 million, a 77% increase, compared to $138.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 75% year-over-year and grew to $1.05 billion as of January 31, 2021, of which $142.7 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 75% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 77% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $15.8 million, compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $34.4 million, compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $19.0 million, compared to $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.09, compared to $0.14 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $31.6 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.13, compared to a loss of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $114.5 million, compared to $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $97.4 million, compared to $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $1.92 billion as of January 31, 2021.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $874.4 million, an 82% increase, compared to $481.4 million in fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $804.7 million, an 84% increase, compared to $436.3 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 77%, compared to 74% in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 75% in fiscal 2020.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $92.5 million, compared to $146.1 million in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $62.4 million, compared to a loss of $65.6 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $92.6 million, compared to $141.8 million in fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.43, compared to $0.96 in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $62.6 million, compared to a loss of $62.6 million in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.27, compared to a loss of $0.42 in fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $356.6 million, compared to $99.9 million in fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $292.9 million, compared to $12.5 million in fiscal 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Added 1,480 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 9,896 subscription customers as of January 31, 2021, representing 82% growth year-over-year.
  • CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted four or more modules, five or more modules and six or more modules increased to 63%, 47%, and 24%, respectively, as of January 31, 2021.
  • Acquired Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.
  • Completed the issuance of $750 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029 with a coupon rate of 3.000% per year. Additionally, CrowdStrike expanded its revolving credit facility to $750 million, which remains undrawn.
  • Expanded Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Protection capabilities to deliver greater control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native applications from build to runtime.
  • Integrated CrowdStrike Falcon’s threat intelligence feeds with AWS Network Firewall, a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections across a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds.
  • Received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign 2021 Corporate Equality Index, demonstrating CrowdStrike’s commitment to a supportive and inclusive culture for all employees.
  • Released the annual CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report and the annual Global Threat Report, revealing critical insights and takeaways, including an observed 4x increase in the number of hands-on-keyboard attacks uncovered by the OverWatch team in the last two years.
  • Supported our community through the CrowdStrike Foundation by expanding the NextGen Scholarship program for university students in cybersecurity degree programs, partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund on HBCU student scholarships, supporting Black Girls Code, NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Northside Achievement Zone. The CrowdStrike Foundation also directed grants to more than twenty nonprofits helping communities across the globe fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2021) and guidance for fiscal year 2022 (ending January 31, 2022):

 

 

Q1 FY22
Guidance

 

Full Year FY22
Guidance

Total revenue

 

$287.8 - $292.1 million

 

$1,310.4 - $1,320.7 million

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$18.5 - $21.7 million

 

$94.8 - $102.5 million

Non-GAAP net income

 

$10.8 - $13.9 million

 

$63.8 - $71.4 million

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$0.05 - $0.06

 

$0.27 - $0.30

Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

238 million

 

240 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and acquisition related acquisition-related expenses including tax costs for intellectual property integration. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter and year 2022 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date:

       

March 16, 2021

Time:

       

2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in number:

       

409-937-8967, conference ID: 7779006

Webcast:

       

ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2022. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; our ability to collaborate and integrate our products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to COVID-19.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

We intend to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and our blog, to communicate with our investors, customers, and the public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media and our blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on our investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

Copyright 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are the registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

244,662

 

 

$

138,537

 

 

$

804,670

 

 

$

436,323

 

Professional services

 

20,267

 

 

13,572

 

 

69,768

 

 

45,090

 

Total revenue

 

264,929

 

 

152,109

 

 

874,438

 

 

481,413

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription(1)(2)

 

54,348

 

 

34,616

 

 

185,212

 

 

112,474

 

Professional services(1)

 

12,384

 

 

8,801

 

 

44,333

 

 

29,153

 

Total cost of revenue

 

66,732

 

 

43,417

 

 

229,545

 

 

141,627

 

Gross profit

 

198,197

 

 

108,692

 

 

644,893

 

 

339,786

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)

 

112,449

 

 

75,803

 

 

401,316

 

 

266,595

 

Research and development(1)(2)

 

66,070

 

 

38,691

 

 

214,670

 

 

130,188

 

General and administrative(1)(3)

 

35,481

 

 

25,331

 

 

121,436

 

 

89,068

 

Total operating expenses

 

214,000

 

 

139,825

 

 

737,422

 

 

485,851

 

Loss from operations

 

(15,803

)

 

(31,133

)

 

(92,529

)

 

(146,065

)

Interest expense(4)

 

(1,049

)

 

(145

)

 

(1,559

)

 

(442

)

Other income (expense), net

 

682

 

 

3,203

 

 

6,219

 

 

6,725

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(16,170

)

 

(28,075

)

 

(87,869

)

 

(139,782

)

Provision for income taxes

 

2,832

 

 

333

 

 

4,760

 

 

1,997

 

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders

 

(19,002

)

 

(28,408

)

 

(92,629

)

 

(141,779

)

Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.96

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

221,700

 

 

207,565

 

 

217,756

 

 

148,062

 

_____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Subscription cost of revenue

 

$

3,849

 

 

$

2,062

 

 

$

11,705

 

 

$

5,226

 

Professional services cost of revenue

 

2,058

 

 

955

 

 

6,005

 

 

2,486

 

Sales and marketing

 

15,456

 

 

8,408

 

 

50,557

 

 

23,919

 

Research and development

 

14,574

 

 

5,050

 

 

40,274

 

 

15,403

 

General and administrative

 

11,777

 

 

7,888

 

 

41,134

 

 

32,906

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

47,714

 

 

$

24,363

 

 

$

149,675

 

 

$

79,940

 

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Subscription cost of revenue

 

$

660

 

 

$

61

 

 

$

1,057

 

 

$

323

 

Sales and marketing

 

209

 

 

31

 

 

362

 

 

123

 

Research and development

 

 

 

10

 

 

29

 

 

41

 

Total amortization of purchased intangibles

 

$

869

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

1,448

 

 

$

487

 

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

General and administrative

 

$

1,639

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,758

 

 

$

 

Total acquisition-related expenses

 

$

1,639

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,758

 

 

$

 

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Interest expense

 

$

347

 

 

$

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

 

Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

$

347

 

 

$

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,918,608

 

 

$

264,798

 

Marketable securities

 

 

 

647,266

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

239,199

 

 

164,987

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

80,850

 

 

42,971

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

53,617

 

 

51,614

 

Total current assets

 

2,292,274

 

 

1,171,636

 

Strategic investments

 

2,500

 

 

1,000

 

Property and equipment, net

 

167,014

 

 

136,078

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

36,484

 

 

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

117,906

 

 

71,235

 

Goodwill

 

83,566

 

 

7,722

 

Intangible assets, net

 

15,677

 

 

527

 

Other long-term assets

 

17,112

 

 

16,708

 

Total assets

 

$

2,732,533

 

 

$

1,404,906

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

12,065

 

 

$

1,345

 

Accrued expenses

 

51,117

 

 

30,355

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

71,907

 

 

36,810

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

8,977

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

701,988

 

 

412,985

 

Other current liabilities

 

17,499

 

 

11,601

 

Total current liabilities

 

863,553

 

 

493,096

 

Long-term debt

 

738,029

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

209,907

 

 

158,183

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

31,986

 

 

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

17,184

 

 

11,020

 

Total liabilities

 

1,860,659

 

 

662,299

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, Class A and Class B

 

112

 

 

106

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,598,259

 

 

1,378,479

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(730,116

)

 

(637,487

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

2,319

 

 

1,009

 

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

870,574

 

 

742,107

 

Non-controlling interest

 

1,300

 

 

500

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

871,874

 

 

742,607

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,732,533

 

 

$

1,404,906

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(92,629

)

 

$

(141,779

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38,695

 

 

23,026

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

15

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,448

 

 

487

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

66,425

 

 

35,459

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

7,786

 

 

 

Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

 

 

6,022

 

Provision for bad debts

 

(544

)

 

556

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

149,675

 

 

79,940

 

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

 

(1,347

)

 

 

Accretion (amortization) of marketable securities purchased at a discount

 

578

 

 

(1,247

)

Non-cash interest expense

 

853

 

 

435

 

Other non-cash charges

 

 

 

(427

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(72,478

)

 

(73,067

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(150,975

)

 

(86,594

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,203

 

 

(43,467

)

Accounts payable

 

11,325

 

 

(6,570

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

23,838

 

 

9,173

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

33,212

 

 

17,526

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(8,105

)

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

338,803

 

 

280,768

 

Other liabilities

 

8,788

 

 

(298

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

356,566

 

 

99,943

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(52,799

)

 

(80,198

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(10,864

)

 

(7,289

)

Purchase of strategic investments

 

(1,500

)

 

(1,000

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

(85,517

)

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(180

)

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(84,904

)

 

(779,701

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

639,586

 

 

9,581

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

91,605

 

 

228,976

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

495,427

 

 

(629,631

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts

 

 

 

665,092

 

Issuance costs related to revolving line of credit

 

(3,328

)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes, net of debt financing costs

 

739,569

 

 

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

(5,872

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

28,831

 

 

21,512

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options

 

 

 

10,264

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

34,263

 

 

12,365

 

Settlement related to stockholder short-swing trade profit

 

 

 

2,283

 

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

 

800

 

 

500

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

800,135

 

 

706,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,682

 

 

(66

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,653,810

 

 

176,390

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

264,798

 

 

88,408

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,918,608

 

 

$

264,798

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP subscription revenue

 

$

244,662

 

 

$

138,537

 

 

$

804,670

 

 

$

436,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

 

$

190,314

 

 

$

103,921

 

 

$

619,458

 

 

$

323,849

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,849

 

 

2,062

 

 

11,705

 

 

5,226

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

660

 

 

61

 

 

1,057

 

 

323

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

 

$

194,823

 

 

$

106,044

 

 

$

632,220

 

 

$

329,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

 

78

%

 

75

%

 

77

%

 

74

%

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

 

80

%

 

77

%

 

79

%

 

75

%

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP total revenue

 

$

264,929

 

 

$

152,109

 

 

$

874,438

 

 

$

481,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(15,803

)

 

$

(31,133

)

 

$

(92,529

)

 

$

(146,065

)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

47,714

 

 

24,363

 

 

149,675

 

 

79,940

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

869

 

 

102

 

 

1,448

 

 

487

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,639

 

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

34,419

 

 

$

(6,668

)

 

$

62,352

 

 

$

(65,638

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(6

)%

 

(20

)%

 

(11

)%

 

(30

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

13

%

 

(4

)%

 

7

%

 

(14

)%

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (Continued)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net loss

 

$

(19,002

)

 

$

(28,408

)

 

$

(92,629

)

 

$

(141,779

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

$

47,714

 

 

$

24,363

 

 

$

149,675

 

 

$

79,940

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

869

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

1,448

 

 

 

487

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

1,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

347

 

 

 

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

 

Add: Provision for income taxes(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

31,567

 

 

$

(3,943

)

 

$

62,599

 

 

$

(62,602

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

 

221,700

 

 

 

207,565

 

 

 

217,756

 

 

 

148,062

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic

 

 

221,700

 

 

 

207,565

 

 

 

217,756

 

 

148,062

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, diluted

 

 

236,683

 

 

 

207,565

 

 

 

234,356

 

 

 

148,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

(0.42

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP total revenue

 

$

264,929

 

 

$

152,109

 

 

$

874,438

 

 

$

481,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

114,463

 

 

 

66,107

 

 

 

356,566

 

 

 

99,943

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(12,554

)

 

 

(13,350

)

 

 

(52,799

)

 

 

(80,198

)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(4,519

)

 

 

(2,081

)

 

 

(10,864

)

 

 

(7,289

)

Free cash flow

 

$

97,390

 

 

$

50,676

 

 

$

292,903

 

 

$

12,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

$

(17,301

)

 

$

(572,115

)

 

$

495,427

 

 

$

(629,631

)

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

760,529

 

 

$

27,310

 

 

$

800,135

 

 

$

706,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue

 

 

43

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

21

%

Less: Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue

 

 

(5

)%

 

 

(9

)%

 

 

(6

)%

 

 

(17

)%

Less: Capitalized internal-use software as a percentage of revenue

 

 

(2

)%

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

(2

)%

Free cash flow margin

 

 

37

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

3

%

_____________________________

(1)

 

We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses and gain on settlement of lawsuit included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

66,732

 

 

$

43,417

 

 

$

229,545

 

 

$

141,627

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

5,907

 

 

3,017

 

 

17,710

 

 

7,712

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

660

 

 

61

 

 

1,057

 

 

323

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

60,165

 

 

$

40,339

 

 

$

210,778

 

 

$

133,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

 

$

190,314

 

 

$

103,921

 

 

$

619,458

 

 

$

323,849

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

3,849

 

 

2,062

 

 

11,705

 

 

5,226

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

660

 

 

61

 

 

1,057

 

 

323

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

 

$

194,823

 

 

$

106,044

 

 

$

632,220

 

 

$

329,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross profit

 

$

7,883

 

 

$

4,771

 

 

$

25,435

 

 

$

15,937

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

2,058

 

 

955

 

 

6,005

 

 

2,486

 

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

 

$

9,941

 

 

$

5,726

 

 

$

31,440

 

 

$

18,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

 

$

112,449

 

 

$

75,803

 

 

$

401,316

 

 

$

266,595

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

15,456

 

 

8,408

 

 

50,557

 

 

23,919

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

209

 

 

31

 

 

362

 

 

123

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

 

$

96,784

 

 

$

67,364

 

 

$

350,397

 

 

$

242,553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses

 

$

66,070

 

 

$

38,691

 

 

$

214,670

 

 

$

130,188

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

14,574

 

 

5,050

 

 

40,274

 

 

15,403

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

10

 

 

29

 

 

41

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

 

$

51,496

 

 

$

33,631

 

 

$

174,367

 

 

$

114,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

 

$

35,481

 

 

$

25,331

 

 

$

121,436

 

 

$

89,068

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

11,777

 

 

7,888

 

 

41,134

 

 

32,906

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,639

 

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

 

$

22,065

 

 

$

17,443

 

 

$

76,544

 

 

$

56,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(15,803

)

 

$

(31,133

)

 

$

(92,529

)

 

$

(146,065

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

47,714

 

 

24,363

 

 

149,675

 

 

79,940

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

869

 

 

102

 

 

1,448

 

 

487

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,639

 

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

34,419

 

 

$

(6,668

)

 

$

62,352

 

 

$

(65,638

)

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net loss

 

$

(19,002

)

 

$

(28,408

)

 

$

(92,629

)

 

$

(141,779

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

47,714

 

 

24,363

 

 

149,675

 

 

79,940

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

869

 

 

102

 

 

1,448

 

 

487

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,639

 

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

347

 

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on settlement of lawsuit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

31,567

 

 

$

(3,943

)

 

$

62,599

 

 

$

(62,602

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

 

221,700

 

 

207,565

 

 

217,756

 

 

148,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP basic net loss per share

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted loss per common share

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.96

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.20

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.64

 

 

0.54

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on settlement of lawsuit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Provision for income taxes (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share (2)

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in diluted net income (loss) per share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

221,700

 

 

207,565

 

 

217,756

 

 

148,062

 

Non-GAAP

 

236,683

 

 

207,565

 

 

234,356

 

 

148,062

 

_____________________________

(1)

 

We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses and gain on settlement of lawsuit included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

 

(2)

 

For periods in which we had diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and gain or loss on the settlement of lawsuits. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income (loss) when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.



Disclaimer

CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. “CrowdStrike delivered a record …

