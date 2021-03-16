CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

“CrowdStrike delivered a record fourth quarter and an exceptional finish to a strong fiscal year, achieving over $1 billion in ending ARR. The strong fourth quarter performance included record net new ARR of $143 million, 70% net new subscription customer growth year-over-year, and 77% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. Our go-to-market engine has gained incredible momentum with both marquee enterprises and small businesses alike as we expand our partner ecosystem and leverage our frictionless sales motion and leading technology to deliver immediate value to our customers. Combined with strong secular tailwinds, including digital transformation and an unprecedented threat environment, and our expanding technology portfolio, which now includes leading index-free data ingestion capabilities, we believe we are in an ideal position to further extend our leadership in the Security Cloud category we pioneered,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. , (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021.

Commenting on the company's financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “Throughout the fiscal year our record topline performance and strong execution resulted in significant gains in operating leverage and profitability on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We are exiting the year with record subscription gross margin at the high end of our target model and record operating and free cash flow. With a continued focus on unit economics, we plan to aggressively invest for the long-term success of the company and further strengthen our position as the security cloud provider of choice.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $264.9 million, a 74% increase, compared to $152.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $244.7 million, a 77% increase, compared to $138.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 75% year-over-year and grew to $1.05 billion as of January 31, 2021, of which $142.7 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 75% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 77% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $15.8 million, compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $34.4 million, compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $19.0 million, compared to $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.09, compared to $0.14 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $31.6 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.13, compared to a loss of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $114.5 million, compared to $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $97.4 million, compared to $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents was $1.92 billion as of January 31, 2021.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $874.4 million, an 82% increase, compared to $481.4 million in fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $804.7 million, an 84% increase, compared to $436.3 million in fiscal 2020.

Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 77%, compared to 74% in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 75% in fiscal 2020.

Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $92.5 million, compared to $146.1 million in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $62.4 million, compared to a loss of $65.6 million in fiscal 2020.

Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $92.6 million, compared to $141.8 million in fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.43, compared to $0.96 in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $62.6 million, compared to a loss of $62.6 million in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.27, compared to a loss of $0.42 in fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $356.6 million, compared to $99.9 million in fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $292.9 million, compared to $12.5 million in fiscal 2020.

Recent Highlights

Added 1,480 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 9,896 subscription customers as of January 31, 2021, representing 82% growth year-over-year.

CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted four or more modules, five or more modules and six or more modules increased to 63%, 47%, and 24%, respectively, as of January 31, 2021.

Acquired Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.

Completed the issuance of $750 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029 with a coupon rate of 3.000% per year. Additionally, CrowdStrike expanded its revolving credit facility to $750 million, which remains undrawn.

Expanded Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Protection capabilities to deliver greater control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native applications from build to runtime.

Integrated CrowdStrike Falcon’s threat intelligence feeds with AWS Network Firewall, a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections across a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds.

Received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign 2021 Corporate Equality Index, demonstrating CrowdStrike’s commitment to a supportive and inclusive culture for all employees.

Released the annual CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report and the annual Global Threat Report, revealing critical insights and takeaways, including an observed 4x increase in the number of hands-on-keyboard attacks uncovered by the OverWatch team in the last two years.

Supported our community through the CrowdStrike Foundation by expanding the NextGen Scholarship program for university students in cybersecurity degree programs, partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund on HBCU student scholarships, supporting Black Girls Code, NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Northside Achievement Zone. The CrowdStrike Foundation also directed grants to more than twenty nonprofits helping communities across the globe fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2021) and guidance for fiscal year 2022 (ending January 31, 2022):

Q1 FY22

Guidance Full Year FY22

Guidance Total revenue $287.8 - $292.1 million $1,310.4 - $1,320.7 million Non-GAAP income from operations $18.5 - $21.7 million $94.8 - $102.5 million Non-GAAP net income $10.8 - $13.9 million $63.8 - $71.4 million Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.05 - $0.06 $0.27 - $0.30 Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 238 million 240 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and acquisition related acquisition-related expenses including tax costs for intellectual property integration. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2022. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; our ability to collaborate and integrate our products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to COVID-19.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 244,662 $ 138,537 $ 804,670 $ 436,323 Professional services 20,267 13,572 69,768 45,090 Total revenue 264,929 152,109 874,438 481,413 Cost of revenue Subscription(1)(2) 54,348 34,616 185,212 112,474 Professional services(1) 12,384 8,801 44,333 29,153 Total cost of revenue 66,732 43,417 229,545 141,627 Gross profit 198,197 108,692 644,893 339,786 Operating expenses Sales and marketing(1)(2) 112,449 75,803 401,316 266,595 Research and development(1)(2) 66,070 38,691 214,670 130,188 General and administrative(1)(3) 35,481 25,331 121,436 89,068 Total operating expenses 214,000 139,825 737,422 485,851 Loss from operations (15,803 ) (31,133 ) (92,529 ) (146,065 ) Interest expense(4) (1,049 ) (145 ) (1,559 ) (442 ) Other income (expense), net 682 3,203 6,219 6,725 Loss before provision for income taxes (16,170 ) (28,075 ) (87,869 ) (139,782 ) Provision for income taxes 2,832 333 4,760 1,997 Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders (19,002 ) (28,408 ) (92,629 ) (141,779 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 221,700 207,565 217,756 148,062

_____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Subscription cost of revenue $ 3,849 $ 2,062 $ 11,705 $ 5,226 Professional services cost of revenue 2,058 955 6,005 2,486 Sales and marketing 15,456 8,408 50,557 23,919 Research and development 14,574 5,050 40,274 15,403 General and administrative 11,777 7,888 41,134 32,906 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 47,714 $ 24,363 $ 149,675 $ 79,940

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Subscription cost of revenue $ 660 $ 61 $ 1,057 $ 323 Sales and marketing 209 31 362 123 Research and development — 10 29 41 Total amortization of purchased intangibles $ 869 $ 102 $ 1,448 $ 487

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 1,639 $ — $ 3,758 $ — Total acquisition-related expenses $ 1,639 $ — $ 3,758 $ —

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Interest expense $ 347 $ — $ 347 $ — Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount $ 347 $ — $ 347 $ —

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,918,608 $ 264,798 Marketable securities — 647,266 Accounts receivable, net 239,199 164,987 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 80,850 42,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,617 51,614 Total current assets 2,292,274 1,171,636 Strategic investments 2,500 1,000 Property and equipment, net 167,014 136,078 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,484 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 117,906 71,235 Goodwill 83,566 7,722 Intangible assets, net 15,677 527 Other long-term assets 17,112 16,708 Total assets $ 2,732,533 $ 1,404,906 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,065 $ 1,345 Accrued expenses 51,117 30,355 Accrued payroll and benefits 71,907 36,810 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,977 — Deferred revenue 701,988 412,985 Other current liabilities 17,499 11,601 Total current liabilities 863,553 493,096 Long-term debt 738,029 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 209,907 158,183 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 31,986 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 17,184 11,020 Total liabilities 1,860,659 662,299 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, Class A and Class B 112 106 Additional paid-in capital 1,598,259 1,378,479 Accumulated deficit (730,116 ) (637,487 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,319 1,009 Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 870,574 742,107 Non-controlling interest 1,300 500 Total stockholders’ equity 871,874 742,607 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,732,533 $ 1,404,906

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (92,629 ) $ (141,779 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,695 23,026 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 15 — Amortization of intangible assets 1,448 487 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 66,425 35,459 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,786 — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 6,022 Provision for bad debts (544 ) 556 Stock-based compensation expense 149,675 79,940 Gain on sale of debt securities, net (1,347 ) — Accretion (amortization) of marketable securities purchased at a discount 578 (1,247 ) Non-cash interest expense 853 435 Other non-cash charges — (427 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (72,478 ) (73,067 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (150,975 ) (86,594 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,203 (43,467 ) Accounts payable 11,325 (6,570 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,838 9,173 Accrued payroll and benefits 33,212 17,526 Operating lease liabilities (8,105 ) — Deferred revenue 338,803 280,768 Other liabilities 8,788 (298 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 356,566 99,943 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (52,799 ) (80,198 ) Capitalized internal-use software (10,864 ) (7,289 ) Purchase of strategic investments (1,500 ) (1,000 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (85,517 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (180 ) — Purchases of marketable securities (84,904 ) (779,701 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 639,586 9,581 Maturities of marketable securities 91,605 228,976 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 495,427 (629,631 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — 665,092 Issuance costs related to revolving line of credit (3,328 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes, net of debt financing costs 739,569 — Payments of deferred offering costs — (5,872 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 28,831 21,512 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options — 10,264 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 34,263 12,365 Settlement related to stockholder short-swing trade profit — 2,283 Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders 800 500 Net cash provided by financing activities 800,135 706,144 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,682 (66 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,653,810 176,390 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 264,798 88,408 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,918,608 $ 264,798

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP subscription revenue $ 244,662 $ 138,537 $ 804,670 $ 436,323 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 190,314 $ 103,921 $ 619,458 $ 323,849 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,849 2,062 11,705 5,226 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 660 61 1,057 323 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 194,823 $ 106,044 $ 632,220 $ 329,398 GAAP subscription gross margin 78 % 75 % 77 % 74 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 80 % 77 % 79 % 75 %

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total revenue $ 264,929 $ 152,109 $ 874,438 $ 481,413 GAAP loss from operations $ (15,803 ) $ (31,133 ) $ (92,529 ) $ (146,065 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 47,714 24,363 149,675 79,940 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 869 102 1,448 487 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,639 — 3,758 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 34,419 $ (6,668 ) $ 62,352 $ (65,638 ) GAAP operating margin (6 )% (20 )% (11 )% (30 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 13 % (4 )% 7 % (14 )%

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (Continued) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (19,002 ) $ (28,408 ) $ (92,629 ) $ (141,779 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 47,714 $ 24,363 $ 149,675 $ 79,940 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 869 102 1,448 487 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,639 — 3,758 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 347 — 347 — Add: Provision for income taxes(1) — — — — Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit — — — (1,250 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 31,567 $ (3,943 ) $ 62,599 $ (62,602 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 221,700 207,565 217,756 148,062 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic 221,700 207,565 217,756 148,062 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, diluted 236,683 207,565 234,356 148,062 GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.96 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.14 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.42 ) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total revenue $ 264,929 $ 152,109 $ 874,438 $ 481,413 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 114,463 66,107 356,566 99,943 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (12,554 ) (13,350 ) (52,799 ) (80,198 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (4,519 ) (2,081 ) (10,864 ) (7,289 ) Free cash flow $ 97,390 $ 50,676 $ 292,903 $ 12,456 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (17,301 ) $ (572,115 ) $ 495,427 $ (629,631 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 760,529 $ 27,310 $ 800,135 $ 706,144 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue 43 % 43 % 41 % 21 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (5 )% (9 )% (6 )% (17 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software as a percentage of revenue (2 )% (1 )% (1 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin 37 % 33 % 33 % 3 %

_____________________________ (1) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses and gain on settlement of lawsuit included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP cost of revenue $ 66,732 $ 43,417 $ 229,545 $ 141,627 Less: Stock based compensation expense 5,907 3,017 17,710 7,712 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 660 61 1,057 323 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 60,165 $ 40,339 $ 210,778 $ 133,592 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 190,314 $ 103,921 $ 619,458 $ 323,849 Add: Stock based compensation expense 3,849 2,062 11,705 5,226 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 660 61 1,057 323 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 194,823 $ 106,044 $ 632,220 $ 329,398 GAAP professional services gross profit $ 7,883 $ 4,771 $ 25,435 $ 15,937 Add: Stock based compensation expense 2,058 955 6,005 2,486 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 9,941 $ 5,726 $ 31,440 $ 18,423 GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 112,449 $ 75,803 $ 401,316 $ 266,595 Less: Stock based compensation expense 15,456 8,408 50,557 23,919 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 209 31 362 123 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 96,784 $ 67,364 $ 350,397 $ 242,553 GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 66,070 $ 38,691 $ 214,670 $ 130,188 Less: Stock based compensation expense 14,574 5,050 40,274 15,403 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 10 29 41 Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 51,496 $ 33,631 $ 174,367 $ 114,744 GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 35,481 $ 25,331 $ 121,436 $ 89,068 Less: Stock based compensation expense 11,777 7,888 41,134 32,906 Acquisition-related expenses 1,639 — 3,758 — Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 22,065 $ 17,443 $ 76,544 $ 56,162 GAAP loss from operations $ (15,803 ) $ (31,133 ) $ (92,529 ) $ (146,065 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 47,714 24,363 149,675 79,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 869 102 1,448 487 Acquisition-related expenses 1,639 — 3,758 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 34,419 $ (6,668 ) $ 62,352 $ (65,638 )

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (19,002 ) $ (28,408 ) $ (92,629 ) $ (141,779 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 47,714 24,363 149,675 79,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 869 102 1,448 487 Acquisition-related expenses 1,639 — 3,758 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 347 — 347 — Provision for income taxes(1) — — — — Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit — — — (1,250 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 31,567 $ (3,943 ) $ 62,599 $ (62,602 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 221,700 207,565 217,756 148,062 GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.96 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.42 ) GAAP diluted loss per common share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.96 ) Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.12 0.64 0.54 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 0.01 — Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 — 0.02 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount — — — — Gain on settlement of lawsuit — — — (0.01 ) Provision for income taxes (1) — — — — Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share (2) 0.01 — 0.03 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.42 ) Weighted-average shares used in diluted net income (loss) per share calculation: GAAP 221,700 207,565 217,756 148,062 Non-GAAP 236,683 207,565 234,356 148,062

_____________________________ (1) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses and gain on settlement of lawsuit included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented. (2) For periods in which we had diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and gain or loss on the settlement of lawsuits. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income (loss) when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.

