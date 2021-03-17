 

Immutep To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Inaugural M Vest And Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced today that Immutep CEO Marc Voigt has been invited to participate in the  Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC.  The conference will take place from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm on March 17th- 19th EST and will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats and live Q&A.

During this virtual conference, Mr. Voigt is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Maxim Research analyst Jason McCarthy at 9:30 am EST on March 19th. A live webcast of this event will be available at https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference.

About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com



