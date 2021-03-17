 

Canasil Initial 2020-21 Drill Holes Extend the La Esperanza Mineralized Envelope Along Strike and to Depth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil”, the “Company”) provides an update on the 2020-21 drill program at the La Esperanza silver-gold project in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico. Drill holes ES-20-22, ES-21-23 and ES-21-24 on the southeast extension of the La Esperanza vein have been completed to downhole depths of 171 m, 406 m and 422 m respectively, and drill hole ES-21-25 on the northwest extension is currently in progress. The first three drill holes have all intersected the La Esperanza vein as projected, with the intercept points shown on the long sections below.

The objective of the initial 2020-2021 drill holes on the southeast side of the mineralized envelope was to extend the vein zone on a blind step-out along strike in ES-20-22, and step-outs to depth in ES-21-23 and ES-21-24. ES-20-22 cut the La Esperanza vein and extended the mineralized envelope by 100 metres (m) to the southeast on a blind section which had not been tested to date. ES-21-23 extended the mineralized envelope by 50 m to depth, and ES-21-24 cut the La Esperanza vein with a further 50 m extension to depth, increasing the overall depth extent by 100 m. All three drill holes also cut bands of alteration confirming a strong mineralizing environment associated with the La Esperanza vein. Assay results for these drill holes will be announced when they are received and reviewed.

The vein intercepts in these drill holes confirmed that the La Esperanza vein can be located along strike and to depth as projected. The drill defined mineralized envelope, below the 150-metre strike length surface outcrop of the vein, has now been extended from 425 m to 525 m along strike (+23.5%). The southeast depth extent has increased from 250 m to 350 m (+40%), resulting in an overall increase of the mineralized envelope by 73%. The results from these drill holes are encouraging for continued drilling to further expand the known mineralized envelope of the La Esperanza vein.

About La Esperanza

The La Esperanza silver-gold-zinc-lead project covers 14,916 hectares, located 100 km SSE of the city of Durango in southern Durango and northern Zacatecas States. The project is easily accessible from Canasil’s operating base in Durango with excellent infrastructure. The project is located on the well-recognized world class Fresnillo silver belt, hosting a number of prominent silver mines such as the San Martin-Sabinas mines of Grupo Mexico and Peñoles, the La Colorada mine of Pan American Silver and La Parrilla and Del Toro mines of First Majestic Silver, Fresnillo PLC’s Fresnillo mine, and Fresnillo-MAG Silver joint venture’s Juanicipio mine.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canasil Initial 2020-21 Drill Holes Extend the La Esperanza Mineralized Envelope Along Strike and to Depth VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil”, the “Company”) provides an update on the 2020-21 drill program at the La Esperanza silver-gold project in Durango and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
211
gibts nen GOLDEN SUMMER mit kanad. CANASIL (CLZ)