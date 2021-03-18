 

BIC - Revised Key KPIs and financial communication agenda

BIC: revised 2021 key KPIs
and Financial Communication agenda

CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan.

The changes are detailed in the table below:

Current key KPIs New key KPIs (see glossary)
Net Sales Net Sales
Change as Reported Change as Reported
Change at constant currencies Change at constant currencies
Change on a comparative basis Change on a comparative basis
  EBITDA
Income From Operations (IFO) EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes)
Income From Operations (IFO) margin EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin
Normalized Income From Operations (NIFO) Adjusted EBIT (adjusted Earning Before Interest and Taxes) or aEBIT
Normalized Income From Operations margin Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin)
Net Income Group Share Net Income Group Share
Earnings Per Share (EPS) Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Normalized Earnings Per Share (EPS) Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Net Cash From Operating Activities Net Cash From Operating Activities
  Free Cash-Flow
Net Cash Position Net Cash Position

BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. As of Q1 2021, the press release will be issued the evening of the Board of Directors meeting after market close, and the Management Conference Call will be at 01:00 PM CET the following day.

2021 AGENDA

Event Press Release Conference Call
1st Quarter 2021 Results April 27th - after market close
The quiet period will start on April 13th 		April 28th – 01:00 PM CET
2021 AGM May 19th – 03:00 PM CET -The AGM will be held closed-door Live webcast
First Half 2021 Results July 28th – after market close
BIC - Revised Key KPIs and financial communication agenda            BIC: revised 2021 key KPIs and Financial Communication agenda CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the …

