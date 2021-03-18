BIC - Revised Key KPIs and financial communication agenda

CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan.

The changes are detailed in the table below:

Current key KPIs New key KPIs (see glossary) Net Sales Net Sales Change as Reported Change as Reported Change at constant currencies Change at constant currencies Change on a comparative basis Change on a comparative basis EBITDA Income From Operations (IFO) EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) Income From Operations (IFO) margin EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin Normalized Income From Operations (NIFO) Adjusted EBIT (adjusted Earning Before Interest and Taxes) or aEBIT Normalized Income From Operations margin Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin) Net Income Group Share Net Income Group Share Earnings Per Share (EPS) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Normalized Earnings Per Share (EPS) Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net Cash From Operating Activities Net Cash From Operating Activities Free Cash-Flow Net Cash Position Net Cash Position

BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. As of Q1 2021, the press release will be issued the evening of the Board of Directors meeting after market close, and the Management Conference Call will be at 01:00 PM CET the following day.

2021 AGENDA