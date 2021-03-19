 

Henry Schein CEO Stanley M. Bergman Issues Statement of Support for Congressional Effort to Expand COVID Vaccine Distribution

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stanley M. Bergman issued the following statement in support of a Congressional letter urging federal officials to include primary-care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide.

"Henry Schein commends Representatives Meng, Espaillat, Tonko, Pocan, DeGette, and 19 other Members of Congress for advancing with the Biden-Harris Administration the critical issue of including primary-care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide,” Mr. Bergman said. “Our primary-care physicians are a vital resource in the COVID vaccination effort because of the high level of trust they enjoy among patients, their understanding of a patient’s health history and personal circumstances, and their physical presence in every community across the country. As a nation, we have made substantial progress on vaccinations, and we applaud the Administration’s focus on health equity. Unfortunately, we still see significant lags in vaccination rates, particularly in communities of color, in rural communities, and among the elderly and disabled, all of which face considerable logistical and technological challenges accessing the vaccine. This is why it is especially important to engage physicians and dentists, who are trusted leaders within their communities and can help overcome vaccine hesitancy, reduce health inequities, and ultimately ensure more patients are vaccinated. We congratulate the Biden-Harris Administration’s action to expand the pool of qualified professionals able to serve as vaccinators, including dentists, through the recent amendment of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). We further applaud the engagement of the many professional associations that represent primary-care physicians, whom we thank for prioritizing this issue and for their tremendous work on the frontlines of the battle against COVID.”

Henry Schein acknowledges and thanks in particular the following Congressional leaders and associations for supporting this effort: Representatives Grace Meng, Adriano Espaillat, Paul D. Tonko, Karen Bass, André Carson, Yvette D. Clarke, Steve Cohen, Sharice L. Davids, Diana DeGette, Brian Higgins, Mondaire Jones, Andy Kim, Barbara Lee, Gregory W. Meeks, Jerrold Nadler, Mark Pocan, Kathleen M. Rice, Michael F.Q. San Nicolas, Terri A. Sewell, Jan Schakowsky, Thomas R. Suozzi, Mark Takano, Bennie G. Thompson, and Nydia M. Velázquez, as well as the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, National Hispanic Medical Association, Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum, National Medical Association, Black Coalition Against COVID-19, National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians, National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities, and the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
18.02.21
29
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel