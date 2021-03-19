Henry Schein CEO Stanley M. Bergman Issues Statement of Support for Congressional Effort to Expand COVID Vaccine Distribution

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stanley M. Bergman issued the following statement in support of a Congressional letter urging federal officials to include primary-care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide.

"Henry Schein commends Representatives Meng, Espaillat, Tonko, Pocan, DeGette, and 19 other Members of Congress for advancing with the Biden-Harris Administration the critical issue of including primary-care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide,” Mr. Bergman said. “Our primary-care physicians are a vital resource in the COVID vaccination effort because of the high level of trust they enjoy among patients, their understanding of a patient’s health history and personal circumstances, and their physical presence in every community across the country. As a nation, we have made substantial progress on vaccinations, and we applaud the Administration’s focus on health equity. Unfortunately, we still see significant lags in vaccination rates, particularly in communities of color, in rural communities, and among the elderly and disabled, all of which face considerable logistical and technological challenges accessing the vaccine. This is why it is especially important to engage physicians and dentists, who are trusted leaders within their communities and can help overcome vaccine hesitancy, reduce health inequities, and ultimately ensure more patients are vaccinated. We congratulate the Biden-Harris Administration’s action to expand the pool of qualified professionals able to serve as vaccinators, including dentists, through the recent amendment of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). We further applaud the engagement of the many professional associations that represent primary-care physicians, whom we thank for prioritizing this issue and for their tremendous work on the frontlines of the battle against COVID.”