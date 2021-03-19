 

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

Ladenburg, Germany, 19 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 30 million. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma as well as dievini at a later date.

The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance its business activities, in particular to conduct the clinical Phase I/IIa of the HDP-101 and to further develop the candidates HDP-102 und HDP-103. Based on the current planning, the Company's cash reach is secured until mid-2022.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is an oncology company and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

