Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 22 March 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE today agreed on changes to the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE.

Mr. Donglim Shin is appointed as member of the Management Board and CEO of Sixt Leasing SE with effect from 1 July 2021. He has been working as CEO at Hyundai Capital Canada for the last three years and has many years of expertise in the fields of automotive financing and leasing. The appointment of Mr. Donglim Shin and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The current CEO, Mr. Michael Ruhl, will withdraw from the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE with effect from the end of 30 June 2021 at his own request. Until the appointment takes effect, Mr. Shin in a capacity as chief representative and Mr. Ruhl will jointly manage the transitional phase.

Contact:

Stefan Vogel

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com

Tel: +49 89 74444 5169

