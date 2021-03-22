 

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 10:48  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

22-March-2021 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 22 March 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE today agreed on changes to the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE.

Mr. Donglim Shin is appointed as member of the Management Board and CEO of Sixt Leasing SE with effect from 1 July 2021. He has been working as CEO at Hyundai Capital Canada for the last three years and has many years of expertise in the fields of automotive financing and leasing. The appointment of Mr. Donglim Shin and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The current CEO, Mr. Michael Ruhl, will withdraw from the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE with effect from the end of 30 June 2021 at his own request. Until the appointment takes effect, Mr. Shin in a capacity as chief representative and Mr. Ruhl will jointly manage the transitional phase.

Contact:
Stefan Vogel
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Tel: +49 89 74444 5169


 

22-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177174

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1177174  22-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177174&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE 22-March-2021 / 10:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Takeda gehen strategische RNA-basierte Forschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Mandat zur Aufstockung der bestehenden Anleihe angekündigt
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China
EQS-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten ...
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus establishes new JV to acquire interest in 1 Bligh Street Sydney
EQS-Adhoc: IPOs of Instil Bio and Connect Biopharma increase net asset value per HBM share by CHF 4.55 (+1.5%)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing ernennt Herrn Donglim Shin als Nachfolger von Michael Ruhl zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
10:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing ernennt Herrn Donglim Shin als Nachfolger von Michael Ruhl zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden
10:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Herr Donglim Shin wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Sixt Leasing SE (deutsch)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Herr Donglim Shin wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Sixt Leasing SE
16.03.21
Trotz BGH-Urteil: Viele Auto Leasing Verträge können widerrufen werden
24.02.21
ROUNDUP: Bundesgerichtshof prüft Widerrufsrecht beim Kilometer-Leasing
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalisiert Fahrzeugübergabe und -rücknahmeprozess (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalisiert Fahrzeugübergabe und -rücknahmeprozess
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalises vehicle handover and return process

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
258
Sixt Leasing unendeckte Perle