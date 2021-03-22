 

CyrusOne Announces Second Net-Positive Water Data Center

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), announces its second net-positive water data center at the Company’s Carrollton, TX location. The Carrollton data center is the single largest CyrusOne data center in the United States and is located in a high-water stress region as designated by the World Resources Institute.

“Data center operators across the world are becoming more aware of the significant water usage at these facilities,” said Kyle Myers, Senior Director of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “This is a great way to celebrate World Water Day on March 22 and a milestone moment for CyrusOne to further our goals on our path to a sustainable future.”

Over the past year, water efficiency projects completed at the Carrollton location have reduced onsite water consumption by 67%. By leveraging our zero water-consumption cooling technology, CyrusOne will save millions of gallons of water annually in a drought-prone region.

The collaboration with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) and Trout Unlimited will restore to regional watersheds 20% more water than CyrusOne consumed at the site in 2020. BEF was CyrusOne’s partner in the Company’s first net-positive water facility in Chandler, Arizona, and they are pleased to work together again on the Carrollton project. Trout Unlimited partners with agencies, farmers, and water managers to ﬂexibly manage, store, and deliver water during critical times of the years to increase ﬂows in waterways and facilitate groundwater recharge. By leasing water, exchanging water at critical times, and shifting the timing of water delivery, project partners have been able to increase habitat for ﬁsh and provide important economic and community beneﬁts for residents in the region.

“Addressing water scarcity will require us to not only reduce consumptive water use but also restore water to nature,” said Val Fishman, Chief Development Officer at BEF. “We’re excited to have CyrusOne on board as a leader and partner helping to keep water in rivers during times of water stress. Through Water Restoration Credits, CyrusOne is supporting innovative projects on the Upper Rio Grande region that help farmers, agencies, and water managers restore water flows.”

