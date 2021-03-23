Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium

“It is our mission to enable diaper recycling on a large scale,” said Jeff Stubbe, co-founder of Woosh. “We are launching a delivery and collection service of Ontex’s Little Big Change diapers for nurseries. We are now starting in Mechelen, Bruges, Ghent, then deploying our services to other Belgian cities, notably Brussels in the coming months. By 2024, we aim to reach 1,000 nurseries in Belgium alone, and expand our service to other European countries.”

Waste and incineration can be avoided by recycling used disposable diapers. This requires cooperation between different partners: from suppliers of materials for diapers, to manufacturers like Ontex, to waste collection and to recycling partners using the suitable technology. "In Belgium today, the separate collection of diaper waste remains limited, which hinders the progress of diaper recycling. Waste companies are not motivated to invest in the recycling because there is not enough separated diaper waste. Due to the lack of recycling facilities, there’s also little incentive to separate diaper waste," Jeff Stubbe continued.

”As a major player in essential personal hygiene, we at Ontex recognize the need to find alternatives to landfill and incineration. We work with recycling companies to make our diapers easier to recycle, in line with our sustainability strategy to move toward a circular economy business model. We support Woosh’s mission to make large-scale diaper recycling a reality in Belgium and other countries,” said Annick De Poorter, Ontex’s Executive Vice President for Innovation, Sustainability and Quality.

First diaper recycling site in Belgium

The collection of used diapers is the first critical step in setting up the process needed for large-scale diaper recycling. Together with other partners from the waste industry who are willing to invest, Woosh and Ontex aim to enable the first diaper recycling site in Belgium. The diaper waste will be recycled into new raw materials.

Positive step to reducing waste

"This project contributes to the ambitions to make Belgium and the Flanders region a recycling hub at European and world level. In addition to asbestos waste and plastics, diaper waste is a priority for the Flanders region," said Jeff Stubbe. "The initial reactions of the nurseries are very positive. On April 1 we officially start rolling out this diaper service in the city of Mechelen, Belgium, in close cooperation with the city council and the circular economy department of the city."