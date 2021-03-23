 

Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to support innovation and provide access to novel antibacterial drugs against biothreats

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; referred to as "Cipla") and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market announced entering into a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

The World Health Organization has declared that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity2 which puts at risk the effective prevention and treatment of a wide range of infections. According to the AMR Industry Alliance, a global AMR private sector coalition, AMR is the ability of a microorganism (such as bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. It is an increasingly significant threat to global public health which is present in every country around the world and infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria can cause death.

“The strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) department, with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs,” said Garrett Ingram, CEO of Cipla Therapeutics and added “AMR is a global priority for Cipla and our continued investment in this area along with SIGA’s drug development and US experience creates a unique and strong partnership.”

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Cipla to tackle the very important public health challenge of AMR,” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA. “Our longtime partner BARDA has recognized this as a critical issue, for not only public health, but biothreats as well. With our drug development expertise under the animal rule and government contracting expertise, and Cipla’s novel antibiotic products and extensive manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that together we are ideally-suited to provide innovative solutions to BARDA and other government customers.”

SIGA has secured and successfully managed multiple contracts awarded by the U.S. government over a period of more than 10 years that provide for the development and procurement of up to approximately $1 billion for the supply and re-supply of TPOXX in the Strategic National Stockpile. In addition, SIGA brings expertise in developing and improving US-based supply chains to enable robust delivery of medical countermeasures to the U.S. Government.

Seite 1 von 4
SIGA Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to support innovation and provide access to novel antibacterial drugs against biothreats NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; referred to as "Cipla") and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
26.02.21
SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Call on March 4, 2021 Following Release of Year End 2020 Financial Results