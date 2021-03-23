Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to support innovation and provide access to novel antibacterial drugs against biothreats

The World Health Organization has declared that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity 2 which puts at risk the effective prevention and treatment of a wide range of infections. According to the AMR Industry Alliance, a global AMR private sector coalition, AMR is the ability of a microorganism (such as bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. It is an increasingly significant threat to global public health which is present in every country around the world and infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria can cause death.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; referred to as "Cipla") and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market announced entering into a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

“The strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) department, with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs,” said Garrett Ingram, CEO of Cipla Therapeutics and added “AMR is a global priority for Cipla and our continued investment in this area along with SIGA’s drug development and US experience creates a unique and strong partnership.”

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Cipla to tackle the very important public health challenge of AMR,” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA. “Our longtime partner BARDA has recognized this as a critical issue, for not only public health, but biothreats as well. With our drug development expertise under the animal rule and government contracting expertise, and Cipla’s novel antibiotic products and extensive manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that together we are ideally-suited to provide innovative solutions to BARDA and other government customers.”

SIGA has secured and successfully managed multiple contracts awarded by the U.S. government over a period of more than 10 years that provide for the development and procurement of up to approximately $1 billion for the supply and re-supply of TPOXX in the Strategic National Stockpile. In addition, SIGA brings expertise in developing and improving US-based supply chains to enable robust delivery of medical countermeasures to the U.S. Government.