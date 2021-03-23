 

Aspirants in Isomalt Market Leverage Laboratory Testing to Earn Credibility among End-use Industries, Valuation to Reach ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030 TMR

Sugar confectionaries account for sizable demand in isomalt market, Consumers likely to lap up to products made with hard-boiled sugar-free candies

Trend of bulk sweetener innovations to gather steam from popularity of natural alternatives of sugar, HoReCa industry remains at the forefront

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The isomalt market is anticipated to make strides on the back of the rise in consumer inclination to use low-calorie, natural, and sugar-free sweeteners. Isomalts are a popular category of sugar substitute, and have been extensively utilized by HoReCa industry at commercial scale. Advances in the process engineering for several polyol-group of products are key to growing interest of food processing industries in isomalt and isomalt products. Sugar confectionaries are using isomalt elements in numerous ways since, unlike sugar, isomalt doesn't caramelize easily when exposed to heat. Thus, isomalt designing elements are gathering steam in cakes. Also, isomalt recipes are gaining attention among events for including healthy sugar-free alternatives.

The valuation of the isomalt market was pegged at ~US$ 900 Mn in 2020, and is projected to surpass US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Findings of Isomalt Market Study

  • Sugar-free Candies made With Isomalt Pinned as Healthier

Demand for low-calories and sugar-free sweeteners has gained worldwide momentum in health and wellness. This has propelled the use of isomalts in confectionery, beverages, and bakery products. Sugar-free candies in particular are gaining popularity, and isomalt is becoming a popular option. Sugar confectioneries have been lapping up the trend and are trying new recipes. Prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle diseases in worldwide population is a key factor boosting the market. Thus, the application areas are expanding, with isomalt being used in frozen desserts, sports drinks, meat and seafood products, infant formulae, and certain pharmaceuticals.

