 

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 09:34  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business

24-March-2021 / 09:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc of HAEMATO AG:

HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business

March 24, 2021

Haemato AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase using the Authorized Capital 2018 with exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital to finance the private label business.

The Executive Board of Haemato AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1, WKN: A289VV) today resolved, on the basis of the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital by up to 10% against cash contributions, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2018.

The Company's share capital is to be increased from currently € 4,753,916.00 to a total of up to € 5,229,307.00 by issuing up to 475,391 no-par value bearer shares through the partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2018. The new shares are to carry dividend rights from January 1, 2020 and are to be offered by means of a placement procedure to institutional investors without a prospectus in accordance with the exemption provisions for private placements and included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company. The placement price will not be significantly lower than the stock market price.

The final placement volume and the placement price will be determined by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after completion of the placement process and will be announced in a separate ad hoc announcement.

Haemato AG intends to use the inflow of funds from the capital increase to finance its own brand business. The lay test for COVID19 ("Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral Flow Method) Self-Test") approved on March 23, 2021 is a first product in this strategic re-orientation of the company. Further own brands in the field of aesthetic medicine are planned due to the strongly growing demand for hyaluronic acid products as well as botulinuimtoxin.

 

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 4,753,916

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

24-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177865

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1177865  24-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177865&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHAEMATO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business 24-March-2021 / 09:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG plant Barkapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Eigenmarkengeschäftes (deutsch)
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG plant Barkapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Eigenmarkengeschäftes
23.03.21
Haemato: Grünes Licht für Corona-Schnelltest
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Die HAEMATO PHARM GmbH als Tochterunternehmen der HAEMATO AG erhält eine Sonderzulassung gemäß § 11 Abs. 1 MPG (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according to § 11 Abs. 1 MPG
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Die HAEMATO PHARM GmbH als Tochterunternehmen der HAEMATO AG erhält eine Sonderzulassung gemäß § 11 Abs. 1 MPG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:53 Uhr
2.673
HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich