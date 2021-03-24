DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business 24-March-2021 / 09:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business

March 24, 2021

Haemato AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase using the Authorized Capital 2018 with exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital to finance the private label business.

The Executive Board of Haemato AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1, WKN: A289VV) today resolved, on the basis of the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital by up to 10% against cash contributions, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2018.

The Company's share capital is to be increased from currently € 4,753,916.00 to a total of up to € 5,229,307.00 by issuing up to 475,391 no-par value bearer shares through the partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2018. The new shares are to carry dividend rights from January 1, 2020 and are to be offered by means of a placement procedure to institutional investors without a prospectus in accordance with the exemption provisions for private placements and included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company. The placement price will not be significantly lower than the stock market price.

The final placement volume and the placement price will be determined by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after completion of the placement process and will be announced in a separate ad hoc announcement.

Haemato AG intends to use the inflow of funds from the capital increase to finance its own brand business. The lay test for COVID19 ("Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral Flow Method) Self-Test") approved on March 23, 2021 is a first product in this strategic re-orientation of the company. Further own brands in the field of aesthetic medicine are planned due to the strongly growing demand for hyaluronic acid products as well as botulinuimtoxin.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 4,753,916

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag

