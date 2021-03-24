Byos Announces Partnership With Insight Enterprises Inc.

Byos, Inc., whose award-winning solutions protect endpoints using the novel approach of hardware-enforced isolation from the risks of home and public Wi-Fi networks, today announced a partnership with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes.

This partnership affords the opportunity for Byos to reach a large bandwidth of customers who, in many cases, may not be aware of the Byos portfolio of security endpoint edge solutions. The Byos portfolio also expands Insight’s industry leading position of security based products offering a truly differentiated solution where virtually no competition exists today.