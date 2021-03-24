 

Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 23:05  |  49   |   |   

Comprehensive Test Helps Identify Women with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Who May Benefit from First-Line Lynparza Maintenance Treatment

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it has received additional reimbursement for its myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan.

The Myriad myChoice test is the most comprehensive tumor test for determining homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status caused by a range of mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. It enables healthcare professionals to identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are eligible for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib). This capability benefits BRCAm patients – carriers of harmful mutations in either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene (BRCAm) – and patients whose tumors are HRD-positive. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved myChoice as a companion diagnostic for this indication in November 2020, and in addition to the reimbursement for fourth-line treatment in ovarian cancer, reimbursement is now available for use in first-line treatment, as well.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women. Most women are diagnosed with advanced (Stage III or IV) ovarian cancer and have a five-year survival rate of approximately 30%, according to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. For patients with advanced ovarian cancer, the primary aim of first-line treatment is to delay progression of the disease for as long as possible and maintain the patient’s quality of life.

“This most recent approval enables physicians to have additional options available to effectively treat women with advanced ovarian cancer,” said Professor Daisuke Aoki, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. “Physicians can now use Myriad myChoice to identify patients that could potentially benefit from maintenance treatment with Lynparza.”

The Myriad myChoice CDx test can be used to identify people with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as PARP inhibitors commonly used in cancer treatment. In August 2020, myChoice was exclusively cited by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in recommendations on the use of PARP inhibitors for the treatment and management of BRCAm and HRD-positive patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The new recommendations, based on clinical trial results, were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The myChoice test has also been used in the PAOLA-1 and SOLO-1 trials.

Seite 1 von 4
Myriad Genetics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan Comprehensive Test Helps Identify Women with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Who May Benefit from First-Line Lynparza Maintenance TreatmentSALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
MYRIAD GENETICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces the Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. Survives Motion to Dismiss and Encourages Long-term Investors to Contact the Firm
02.03.21
Myriad Genetics Joins Forces with Intermountain Precision Genomics for a Comprehensive Offering of Germline and Somatic Tumor Testing Services
23.02.21
Myriad Genetics Delivers 6% Sequential Revenue Growth; Company Continues to Execute Strategic Transformation Plan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
57
Myriad Genetics, was nun???