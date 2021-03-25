 

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens in West O`ahu

Consolidated Theatres, owned by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), today announced that working in cooperation with Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, the state’s largest integrated health care provider, that Kapolei Consolidated Theatres, located at 890 Kamokila Boulevard would be serving as the newest mass vaccination site in West O`ahu.

The large physical space and ample parking at Kapolei Consolidated Theatres will allow Kaiser Permanente to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. Individuals who are part of phase 1c, which includes kupuna 65 years of age and older and frontline essential workers, will have access to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Tuesday through Saturday, at the Theatres starting on March 30.

“We are honored to be part of this effort to help our community,” said Rod Tengan, Division Manager of Consolidated Theatres. “Vaccinations will allow us to safely enjoy everyday pleasures again like going to the movies.”

“We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and we’re very fortunate to partner with Consolidated Theatres, a 100-year-old Hawaii institution,” said Greg Christian, president, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals.

Both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members are eligible. All shots are by appointment only, register at kp.org/covidvaccine. Eligible Kaiser Permanente members can schedule their vaccination appointment online at kp.org. Those not already registered on kp.org are encouraged to register today by visiting kp.org/register. Non-members may also sign up for a vaccination appointment online by going to kp.org/covidvaccine.

Kaiser Permanente members who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call the public vaccine hotline at 1-855-550-0951 (TTY 711) or visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

About Consolidated Theatres

Owned by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawai`i since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on O`ahu and Maui including the state-of-the-art luxury cinema `Ōlino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ConsolidatedHI, on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/consolidatedhi/, on www.YouTube.com, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ConsolidatedHI.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theaters in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

