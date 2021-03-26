Beter Bed Holding announces AGM and provides update on the first quarter

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (Beter Bed Holding) has published the notice and agenda for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the Netherlands, and on the basis of the Temporary Law COVID-19 Justice and Safety, shareholders can only virtually attend the Annual General Meeting through a live webcast. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights by way of an electronic proxy with voting instructions.

During the AGM, Beter Bed Holding will look back on the results achieved over 2020, and update the shareholders on the current developments. Following a very strong 2020, in which Beter Bed Holding has clearly proven that it has outperformed the positive bedding market with its new strategic route, the year 2021 was started with a record order book of € 24.8 million (up 19% vs. 31 December 2019), despite the COVID-19 pandemic and store closures following the second lockdown as of mid-December. Furthermore, Beter Bed Holding intends to provide its shareholders with an update on its strategy and priorities for the mid-term during the upcoming AGM.