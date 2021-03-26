Tenet Forms New Board Committee Focused on ESG

Richard Fisher, former President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, serves as Committee Chair, and he is joined by the following Committee members: Meghan M. FitzGerald, DrPH, Adjunct Associate Professor, Columbia University; Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois Company; and Nadja West, M.D., Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret.) and 44 th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that it has formed a new committee of its Board of Directors focused on matters directly related to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

The ESG Committee assists the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility related to ESG matters, which are defined to include topics such as climate change impacts, energy and natural resources conservation, environmental and supply chain sustainability, human rights, diversity and inclusion and other ESG issues that are relevant and material to the Company. The ESG Committee also provides guidance to the Board on these matters and performs an oversight role in shaping the Company’s ESG strategy.

Ron A. Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to stand up this new committee of our Board focused entirely on the business and societal impacts of ESG. While our responsibility lies, first and foremost, with the delivery of excellent medical care that is safe and compassionate, we equally embrace our commitment to cultivate a sustainable environment and an inclusive culture. We believe that our people, operations, facilities management and governance must align properly to generate sustainable business practices for the betterment of all stakeholders we serve.”

Since Tenet began its transformation at the end of 2017, the Company has been focused on realigning the organization on purpose and enhancing culture accordingly. The ESG Committee, together with Tenet leadership, will ensure continued success and accountability in ESG matters consistent with the following priorities:

Elevating employees by providing support, career advancement opportunities and a culture that embraces inclusivity. This includes the launch of a new Diversity Council and Employee Resource Groups, along with activities focused on talent development and employee recognition.

by providing support, career advancement opportunities and a culture that embraces inclusivity. This includes the launch of a new Diversity Council and Employee Resource Groups, along with activities focused on talent development and employee recognition. Minimizing Tenet’s impact on the environment with dedicated sustainability programs being formalized this year. The Company is cementing its commitment to environmental sustainability by setting new goals and standards, recruiting leadership with expertise in this area and maintaining accountability through active reporting and measurement.

with dedicated sustainability programs being formalized this year. The Company is cementing its commitment to environmental sustainability by setting new goals and standards, recruiting leadership with expertise in this area and maintaining accountability through active reporting and measurement. Giving back to its communities in support of local and national causes. The Company continues to demonstrate its passion for serving the underserved through many efforts, including those that focus on fighting hunger, investing in the education pipeline, aiding the safety net population and responding to natural disasters and tragedies.

in support of local and national causes. The Company continues to demonstrate its passion for serving the underserved through many efforts, including those that focus on fighting hunger, investing in the education pipeline, aiding the safety net population and responding to natural disasters and tragedies. Ensuring effective governance to maintain proper alignment between its business and social purposes. In addition to Board refreshment of more than 70 percent since Oct. 2017, Tenet operates under sound governance practices aligned to the interests of shareholders and other company stakeholders.

Tenet will publish its 2021 ESG Report to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website later today.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005067/en/