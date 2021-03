ADM Adds Deep Digital, Supply Chain Expertise to Board with Nomination of Boeing Executive Ted Colbert

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Ted Colbert, President and CEO of Global Services at Boeing, to stand for election to the board at the company’s upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on May 6, 2021.

“Today’s ADM is a global nutrition leader, a premier health and wellness provider, and a pioneer in innovative, renewable products and solutions. This transformation could not have happened without the strategic vision and strong leadership of our Board of Directors,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Now, with the nomination of Ted Colbert, we’re further enhancing our board’s deep, relevant, and diverse experience, voices and expertise. Ted’s strong background in business performance, information technology, data and analytics, and supply chain logistics will help us reach even new heights as we continue to lead the industry, including with new, cutting-edge digital technologies, to serve the needs of our farmers, customers and partners.”