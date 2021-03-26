 
DNMR BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNMR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 14:49  |  34   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) resulting from allegations that Danimer Scientific may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Danimer Scientific securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2065.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” addressing, among other things, Danimer Scientific’s claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic which the Company markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” Further, the article cites an expert as stating that broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”

On this news, Danimer Scientific’s share price fell $6.43 per share, or 12%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021, the next trading day, damaging investors.

