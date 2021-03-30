Aurubis AG: FOCUS Sustainability - Aurubis releases extensive Sustainability Report

- Comprehensive report with integrated magazine on progress and targets achieved in the areas of People - Economy - Environment

- CEO Roland Harings: energy transition impossible without non-ferrous metals

- Affirmation of Green Deal and commitment to reducing CO 2 - carbon-neutral production by 2050 at the latest

- Recycling solutions an important component of sustainability activities

Hamburg, March 30, 2021 - Today, Aurubis AG released its seventh Sustainability Report, entitled FOCUS Sustainability. The report, which spans over 80 pages, provides insights into current projects, presents the progress made in the reporting year, and shows the level of achievement for the Sustainability Strategy targets. The magazine preceding the report focuses on the highlights of the year and explains background information related to decarbonization and the circular economy, to name a few examples.

Aurubis looks back on an eventful year, a year in which it initiated a number of things - and despite the unique challenges during the pandemic, Aurubis has remained persistent and focused in its sustainability activities.

"In this extensive report, we describe our progress on our way to becoming the most efficient and sustainable smelter network worldwide. In fiscal year 2019/20, we affirmed the Science-Based Targets initiative and committed to setting a science-based climate target to reduce our CO 2 emissions, for example," reports CEO Roland Harings, who oversees Sustainability in addition to other areas. And what's more: the Group is committed to the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 at the latest. He emphasizes, "There can be no energy transition without metals, especially copper. In their applications in wind turbines, high-voltage cables, electric vehicles, and batteries, our metals contribute to reducing CO 2 emissions. Aurubis provides these metals while simultaneously overcoming the challenges of the industry by being part of the solution and by allowing ourselves to be assessed based on our sustainable activities."