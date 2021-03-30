 
checkAd

Intellia Therapeutics’ Investigational CRISPR Treatment NTLA-2001 Receives European Union Orphan Drug Designation for ATTR Amyloidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation to NTLA-2001. This investigational medicinal product is being developed as a treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), a rare condition that can impact a number of organs and tissues within the body through the accumulation of misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein deposits. NTLA-2001 is the first experimental CRISPR therapy – a Nobel Prize-winning technology – to be administered systemically via intravenous dosing to edit a gene, specifically the TTR gene, that encodes the production of TTR protein, inside the human body. In addition to being the first therapy of its kind, it also has the potential to be the first curative treatment and it may be able to halt and reverse ATTR progression.

“This news is a significant milestone for NTLA-2001 and the ATTR patient community,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We are pleased that the EC recognizes the potential significant benefit of NTLA-2001 in the treatment of patients with this debilitating disease where there is no cure. We look forward to advancing the global development of this genome editing product in collaboration with Regeneron.”

This decision by the EC follows the initiation of Intellia’s global Phase 1 study to evaluate NTLA-2001 for hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN). The trial aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NTLA-2001. Following safety assessment and dose optimization, Intellia intends to further evaluate NTLA-2001 in both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy patients. Orphan drug designation is granted to therapies that are intended for the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of life threatening or chronically debilitating rare diseases where there are either no treatments or no satisfactory therapeutic options. The designation provides regulatory, financial and commercial incentives to develop therapies for rare diseases defined as having a prevalence of less than five in 10,000 people in the European Union.

Seite 1 von 4


Intellia Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intellia Therapeutics’ Investigational CRISPR Treatment NTLA-2001 Receives European Union Orphan Drug Designation for ATTR Amyloidosis CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Data on Expanded Cell Engineering Capabilities Utilizing Base Editors
10.03.21
Intellia Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Proof of Concept for CRISPR-based In Vivo Editing of Bone Marrow at Keystone eSymposium