 
checkAd

Adtalem Names Robert Phelan Interim CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Robert Phelan to interim chief financial officer, effective April 24, 2021. Mike Randolfi, the company’s current senior vice president and chief financial officer, will depart effective April 24, 2021, to take on a new role outside the company.

Phelan has been the company’s vice president and chief accounting officer since February 2020 and will hold the CFO position while Adtalem conducts a search for a new CFO.

“Mike has been a key member of our executive leadership team, helping to enable Adtalem’s growth and advance our workforce solutions provider strategy,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education. “During his tenure, he notably led the development of a top-quality finance organization and helped improve our overall financial profile. We are thankful for his contributions to Adtalem and wish him well in his new endeavor.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of Adtalem’s extraordinary leadership team over the past two years as we continued to transform the company to a leading workforce solutions provider in healthcare and financial services,” said Randolfi. “As I depart to take on a highly compelling new opportunity with a venture-backed, personal care company, I have the utmost confidence in Bob and the experienced finance team to help the company continue the momentum we’ve created and ensure a smooth transition to a new CFO.”

With more than 30 years in finance, Phelan has significant and progressive accounting and financial experience along with a passion for developing and leading high-performing teams. Prior to Adtalem, he spent more than 23 years advancing through several senior financial and operational leadership positions at Sears Holding Corporation, where he was most recently senior vice president and corporate controller. Phelan began his career at KPMG. He is a CPA and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valparaiso University and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adtalem Names Robert Phelan Interim CFO Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Robert Phelan to interim chief financial officer, effective April 24, 2021. Mike Randolfi, the company’s current senior vice president …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
ACAMS’ ‘Virtual Hollywood’ Conference Shines Light on New and Future Financial-Crime Risks with Guidance from More than 100 Compliance Experts
24.03.21
Adtalem Medical Schools Address Critical Healthcare Workforce Shortages and Disparities With Influx of New Physicians
05.03.21
Chamberlain University Opens Irwindale, Calif., Campus to Expand Access to Education and Address Nursing Shortage