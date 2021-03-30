 
Eramet Statement from the Board of Directors

Paris, 30 March 2021, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Statement from the Board of Directors

During its meeting on 30 March 2021, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the resolutions which will be put to the vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 May.

The Board of Directors unanimously proposes to the General Meeting of Shareholders to renew Christel Bories’ term of office as director for a four-year period and indicates that it will also propose Christel Bories’ appointment as Chair and CEO after the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Board of Directors assessed positively Christel Bories’ term of office as Chair and CEO during her first mandate, considering that she succeeded in leading the development of the Group in an often tough environment and in carrying out a deep transformation, including through an ambitious new approach to turn Eramet into a key player in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Board of Directors intends the Group roadmap to be continued under the leadership of Christel Bories, to whom it renews its trust.

Moreover, the Board of Directors intends to change the Company’s governance in the future towards separating the roles of Chair and CEO before the end of the new term of office of Christel Bories.

The Board of Directors also proceeded to designate a Lead Director as provided in Eramet’s Articles of Association since May 2020 and appointed François Corbin as Lead Director.

Information about the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 May 2021 and resolutions which will be put to the vote will be made available on the Company’s website, under the “Governance” section, after the notice of meeting is published on 7 April 2021 in the Newspaper of legal notices.

For Christel Bories: “In the race for the responsible transformation of raw materials, Eramet must play a leading role for the industry. It is with enthusiasm that I welcome the perspective of continuing the action initiated with the teams since 2017 at the head of the Group.



 

Calendar

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover

28/05/2021: Shareholders’ General Meeting

28/07/2021: Publication of 2021 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com


 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

 

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


 

 

Eramet Statement from the Board of Directors Paris, 30 March 2021, 6:00 p.m. PRESS RELEASE Eramet: Statement from the Board of Directors During its meeting on 30 March 2021, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the resolutions which will be put to the vote at the General Meeting of …

