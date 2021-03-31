 
DGAP-News Energiekontor with strong annual result in 2020

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Energiekontor with strong annual result in 2020

31.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales, EBT and Group earnings increased very significantly in 2020

- Strong growth in project pipeline

- Proposed dividend: EUR 0.80

- Optimistic outlook

 

Energiekontor looks back on a very successful 2020 financial year in operational terms. All of the Group's key figures increased significantly. Sales rose to around EUR 135.1 million (2019: € 63.7 million), earnings before taxes (EBT) to around EUR 31.3 million (2019: EUR 0.8 million) and Group earnings to EUR 20.4 million (2019: EUR 0.2 million).

In 2020, two wind farms and four solar farms with a cumulative capacity of 44 MW were commissioned. All of these four wind farms and solar parks were sold to investors.

With the conclusion of further PPAs (power purchase agreements), Energiekontor once again lived up to its pioneering role in this area. A PPA for a 41.5 MW solar farm planned by Energiekontor in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was concluded with the French electricity supplier ENGIE, and a PPA for a 4.5 MW wind farm project in Wales was concluded with Welsh Water.

Financial close was reached in the past year for seven wind farms and one solar farm with a total capacity of around 90 MW. These projects are scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2021/beginning of 2022. Energiekontor was very successful in the Federal Network Agency's tenders in 2020 and was awarded a total of 117.5 MW (wind & solar).

Overall, Energiekontor made great progress in expanding and developing its project pipeline. Despite Corona and the associated contact restrictions, the pipeline was strongly expanded. This applies both to the established markets of Germany and the UK (with a focus on Scotland) and to the newer markets of France and the USA. Overall, the project pipeline has now been expanded to approx. 6,000 MW.

Disclaimer

