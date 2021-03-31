Kamada Announces Top-line Results from its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of its Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune Globulin (IgG) Treatment for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

As Previously Reported, 11 of the 12 Patients Recovered and were Discharged from Hospital; Seven Patients were Discharged at or Before Day 5 and the Remaining Four Patients were Discharged by Day 9 of Treatment



REHOVOT, Israel, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced top-line results from its Phase 1/2 open-label, single-arm, multi-center clinical trial in Israel of the Company’s anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin (IgG) treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Interim results from this study were announced by Kamada in September 2020.

The trial, conducted as part of Kamada's global collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma, assessed the safety, anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels, virus neutralization activity and other exploratory efficacy outcomes in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. A total of 12 eligible patients (age 34-69) were enrolled in the study and received the Company’s product at a single dose of 4 grams within three to 10 days of initial symptoms. Patient were followed for 84 days post treatment.

As previously reported, 11 of the 12 patients recovered following receipt of the treatment. Seven patients were discharged from the hospital at or before day 5 post-treatment and the remaining four patients were discharged by day 9. Following the infusion of the product anti-SARS CoV-2 IgG levels in the plasma of all patients increased. The effect of the treatment on neutralization activity is being further analyzed, however, preliminary results demonstrated that the IgG level increase was associated with enhanced neutralization activity.