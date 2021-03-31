 
Canasil Engages Mr. James Berard for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ , DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Mr. James Berard to provide investor relations and communication services and introduce financial professionals to the Company.

Mr. Berard has spent the past 17 years working in the public markets as an investor relations consultant with a number of companies including three years with MarketSmart Communications and KCrew Communications. During this period he has developed a network of retail investors, brokers, newsletter writers and financial professionals and is a welcome addition to the Company.

The initial term of the agreement is for six months with a monthly fee of $4,000.00. The Company also announces a grant of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Berard at an exercise price of $0.15. The stock options will be in effect for two years and will vest in accordance with the policies of, and are subject to approval by, the TSX venture Exchange.

About Canasil:

Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of 100% owned silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s directors and management include industry professionals with a track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects through to discovery and further development. The Company is actively engaged in the exploration of its mineral properties, and maintains an operating subsidiary in Durango, Mexico, with full time geological and support staff for its operations in Mexico.

For further information please contact:

Bahman Yamini
President & CEO
Canasil Resources Inc.
Tel: 604-709 0109

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is referred to the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.


