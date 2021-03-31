Generex Biotechnology Announces Shareholder Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday May 6, 2021

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) (“Generex or the “Company”), an innovative and integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care including the development of its innovative “Complete Vaccine” to fight SARS-CoV-2, today announced that it will hold a shareholder conference call on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mr. Moscato will discuss advancements regarding its FDA IND submission where Generex has surpassed the final threshold and has completed its GMP manufacturing of its vaccine for human clinical trials, which is a key necessary component to be included in the company’s IND submission. He will further elaborate on our Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine, including progress being made and steps taken with our Malaysia and China partnerships. Mr. Moscato will also update shareholders on the status of the company’s submitted application for listing NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) on the NASDAQ stock market.

Joseph Moscato, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “It’s been a tough year and three months since the COVID pandemic seriously impacted Generex and its subsidiaries. Many of our plans were delayed or paused but despite these headwinds presented by the pandemic we have entered the vaccine race and have now completed all the necessary components to submit our COVID “Complete Vaccine” IND to the FDA to start human clinical trials as soon as possible. I’m also excited to discuss the buildout of our Arizona facility that began in September. This facility will be complete and fully operational by May 1 and will include all of our previously announced partnerships, in addition, our new business of CCM/RPM.”

Mr. Moscato continued, “It has come to the attention of the management of Generex Biotechnology Corporation (the “Company”) that certain shares of common stock of its subsidiary, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Inc. (“NuGenerex”) has been actively traded in the OTC pink sheets under the symbol NUGX. This trading symbol was created without the Company’s or NuGenerex’s knowledge. All of the trades under the NUGX symbol have occurred without any authorization from or participation by the Company. As previously announced, NGIO has applied for a Nasdaq listing and such application is still active. NuGenerex has reserved NGIO as its NASDAQ trading symbol. If NuGenerex is approved for listing, the NUGX symbol will no longer be active. Due to technical issues during our last call we were unable to answer questions from shareholders, we have allotted extra time for this call’s Q&A session and welcome all to participate.”