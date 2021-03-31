 
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 28, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.

Live Conference Call:

Date:

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time:

11:00 AM ET

Dial#:

844-309-6711

Passcode:

“Acadia Realty” or “7162814”

Webcast (Listen-only):

www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

 

Phone Replay:

Dial#:

855-859-2056

Passcode:

“7162814”

Available Through:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

 

Webcast Replay:

www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

