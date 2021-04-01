Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)

TOKYO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ acquired all the shares of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (“PTC”), which mainly operates systems integration business in Singapore, on April 1, 2021. Although this case does not fall under the criteria for timely disclosure, it is judged as useful information and is disclosed voluntarily.

1. Reasons for acquisition of shares

IIJ Group has been exploring its global business with various IT services and systems integration in 11 major cities in 8 countries around the world to meet IT systems demands of Japanese companies heading overseas to seek business opportunities as well as local companies. As Singapore is considered as a leader in the ASEAN region in the IT field, IIJ Group has been planning to strengthen its Singapore business as the core of ASEAN business.



PTC has strong relationships with blue-chip customers and leading IT partners and provides high quality solutions such as storage and server-related systems integration in Singapore, under strong leadership of PTC’s management.



By acquiring all the shares of PTC to be a wholly owned subsidiary, IIJ Group expects to significantly expand its business and strengthen its capabilities in providing services and solutions in the ASEAN region. In addition, PTC’s management has agreed to continue to serve as they have before. Under their strong leadership, PTC shall continue to grow its business and contribute to increase the corporate value of IIJ Group.