 
checkAd

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 09:14  |  60   |   |   

TOKYO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ acquired all the shares of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (“PTC”), which mainly operates systems integration business in Singapore, on April 1, 2021. Although this case does not fall under the criteria for timely disclosure, it is judged as useful information and is disclosed voluntarily.

1. Reasons for acquisition of shares
IIJ Group has been exploring its global business with various IT services and systems integration in 11 major cities in 8 countries around the world to meet IT systems demands of Japanese companies heading overseas to seek business opportunities as well as local companies. As Singapore is considered as a leader in the ASEAN region in the IT field, IIJ Group has been planning to strengthen its Singapore business as the core of ASEAN business.

PTC has strong relationships with blue-chip customers and leading IT partners and provides high quality solutions such as storage and server-related systems integration in Singapore, under strong leadership of PTC’s management.

By acquiring all the shares of PTC to be a wholly owned subsidiary, IIJ Group expects to significantly expand its business and strengthen its capabilities in providing services and solutions in the ASEAN region. In addition, PTC’s management has agreed to continue to serve as they have before. Under their strong leadership, PTC shall continue to grow its business and contribute to increase the corporate value of IIJ Group.

2. Profile of the subsidiary subject to the change (As of March 31, 2021)  
(1) Name PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD
(2) Address Jackson Design Hub 29 Tai Seng Street #04-01, Singapore
(3) Name of representative and title Lim See Seng, Managing Director
(4) Main Business Systems integration
(5) Capital stock SGD2 million (Singapore dollar: “SGD”)
(6) Date of establishment June 18, 1991
(7) Relationship of the relevant companies Capital, Personnel and Business relationship: Not applicable
(8) Business performance in the most recent preceding fiscal year
Seite 1 von 2
Internet Initiative Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary) TOKYO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ acquired all the shares of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (“PTC”), which mainly operates systems integration business in Singapore, on April 1, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration