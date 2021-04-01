 
checkAd

Guardant Health Receives New York State CLEP Approval for Guardant Reveal Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Residual Disease in Patients with Early-Stage Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:05  |  44   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) announced that the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) has approved the Guardant Reveal liquid biopsy test for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with early-stage cancer (stage II and III). Guardant Reveal is the first blood-only test able to detect, with 7-day turnaround time, a patient’s status for residual disease, without the need for a tissue biopsy.

The Guardant Reveal blood test was introduced earlier this year and is Guardant Health’s first commercially available liquid biopsy for clinical use in the management of early-stage cancer. The test is focused first on one indication where the unmet medical need exists, early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC), with additional cancer types to follow. The Guardant Reveal blood test improves the management of CRC by detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood after surgery to identify patients with residual disease who may benefit most from adjuvant therapy, and by detecting recurrence months earlier than current standard-of-care methods like carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) tests or imaging.1-6

The test achieves industry-leading sensitivity (91 percent)7 for detecting ctDNA by simultaneously interrogating both genomic and epigenomic alterations. The test accurately reports genomic alterations down to allele frequencies of 0.01 percent and effectively filters out biological noise sources such as mutations caused by clonal hematopoiesis. The incorporation of biologically relevant epigenomic signatures has been essential to increasing the sensitivity of the test to detect residual disease in early-stage cancers including CRC.

“Securing New York State CLEP approval for Guardant Reveal means that oncologists in New York can now use the test to identify high-risk patients with colorectal cancer, our first indication, who may benefit from adjuvant therapy after surgery, and to detect recurrence earlier as part of regular surveillance,” said, Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “This approval is consistent with our commitment to improving care for all cancer patients by expanding access to our tests by complying with appropriate clinical laboratory regulations.”

Seite 1 von 3


Guardant Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Receives New York State CLEP Approval for Guardant Reveal Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Residual Disease in Patients with Early-Stage Cancer Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) announced that the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) has approved the Guardant Reveal liquid biopsy test for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Guardant Health Receives ADLT Status from CMS for FDA-Approved Guardant360 CDx Test
26.03.21
Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Predicts Response to Pembrolizumab-Based Immunotherapy in Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
24.03.21
Guardant Health Joins Forces With Patient Advocacy Groups to Raise Awareness of Importance of Complete Biomarker Testing for Patients With Advanced Colorectal Cancer
03.03.21
Guardant360 CDx Liquid Biopsy erhält die CE-Zertifizierung für umfassendes Tumormutationsprofiling für alle soliden Krebsarten